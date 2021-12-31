With little time to get out, hundreds of Colorado residents lose their homes in a ferocious wildfire

A vicious wildfire that began Thursday morning in Boulder County, Colorado, swallowed about 1,600 acres in a matter of hours, burning hundreds of homes and prompting orders for some 35,000 people across two communities to evacuate.

Amid historically powerful winds and drought-parched land, some 370 homes were destroyed in a single subdivision just west of the town of Superior, while another 210 homes may have been lost in Old Town Superior, the Boulder County sheriff said Thursday. No deaths or missing people were reported immediately.

As quickly as the winds began, they subsided overnight and the weather started a quick swing to the other extreme: The fire-ravaged area is under a winter weather warning Friday morning, with 5 to 10 inches of snow expected to fall by Saturday, CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford said.

Downed power lines appear to have caused the Marshall Fire, Sheriff Joe Pelle said. About 15,000 customers had no power early Friday in Colorado, most of them in Boulder County, after the blaze grew to 6,200 acres overnight, Michelle Kelly with the Boulder Incident Management Team told CNN affiliate KUSA.

"We do still have active burning within the fire perimeter both in the communities of Superior and Louisville," she said Friday morning.

The mayor of Superior "witnessed houses just exploding right before our eyes" on Thursday evening, he told CNN.

"It was one of the most disturbing situations I have ever been in," Clint Folsom said Friday.

Thursday's event was a "truly historic windstorm," with winds gusting over 100 mph in Jefferson and Boulder Counties and fueling the blazes, the National Weather Service said.

"One minute, there was nothing. Then, plumes of smoke appeared. Then, flames. Then, the flames jumped around and multiplied," said Boulder Heights resident Andy Thorn, who'd always worried about wildfires during periods of high wind. He watched the flames and smoke spread Thursday from his home in the foothills.

Wind gusts Thursday pushed the blaze "down a football field in a matter of seconds," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said.

"There's no way," he said, "to quantify in any financial way, the price of a loss -- of losing the chair that was handed down to you from your grandmother, of losing your childhood yearbooks, of losing your photos, of losing your computer files -- which hundreds of Colorado families have experienced today with no warning."

Among them is a University of Colorado assistant football coach who said his family lost "every material possession" Thursday in the wildfire.

"Our home, cars, and everything we had in our home lost to the fires that ripped through our community," Mark Smith tweeted. "Thank you to those who reached out. Processing how to completely start over and grateful for our health."

Former Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver evacuated animals Thursday afternoon from the home of his brother, who with his family is out of the country, he told CNN on Friday.

"The winds were going crazy strong. We saw two different flame fronts near their house about half a mile away," said Weaver, who's also the former fire chief for the community of Sugarloaf.

"We spent a couple hours loading the animals into trailers and trucks and taking them away, pulling out the computer and photo albums as the flames got closer and closer," he said. "By the time we left, say around 4, the flames were a few hundred yards away -- maybe 300, 400 yards away. So, we had to leave."

"We hope the house is OK," Weaver added, "but have no word yet today."

'It was just apocalyptic-feeling'

Evacuation centers were opened, including one for evacuees who have Covid-19, Polis said. In line with a nationwide explosion of cases, Colorado on Thursday recorded its highest ever daily coronavirus case count, with 5,427 cases per day on average statewide over the prior week, according to a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.

Overall, "we had 300 people overnight in shelters," Kelly said Friday.

On Thursday at a Costco in Superior, Hunt Frye was shopping for soup for his wife when a worker told customers to evacuate. People initially were calm as they left the store, Frye said, but then took off like "antelope, running all over the place."

"It was pretty scary. It was kind of like a life beyond a dream," he said. "It was just apocalyptic-feeling."

As he drove away through the haze, Frye was "trying to get out of there in a safe manner."

"But people were running from their houses with their pet cats and, you know, everybody was very panic-stricken," he said. "The thing that really struck me was the fear in the police officers' face(s) who were trying to kind of get traffic going. They were legitimately scared."

A notification Thursday morning from their daughters' day care in nearby Louisville pinged Chris Smith and his wife, of downtown Superior, to "come pick up the girls," he told CNN affiliate KCNC. "Please act quickly," city officials there had urged in their evacuation order.

"I called my wife, and she started collecting valuables and clothes to evacuate," Smith said. He drove through smoke on his way there and on his way back.

Across the fire zone, roads were blocked by smoke and traffic gridlock as people tried to make their way out.

The situation on the ground was "unbelievable," Weaver told CNN.

"When you talk about what's going on on the ground, it was really about trying to stay away from the front of the fire that was being pushed forward and get everything out that we could," he said. "The focus was on life safety."

At a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Superior, families with young children could see smoke out wide windows and made their way toward an exit, video taken by Jason Fletcher shows.

"Right now," one woman said. "It's OK."

"I'm scared," said a child as another woman leaned hard into the front door to pry it open against blowing wind.

From an ICU room at Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, white smoke clouded a charcoal sky just across the parking lot and a street, video from Kara Plese shows. The hospital was fully evacuated and patients transferred or discharged, officials there said. Good Samaritan Medical Center in nearby Lafayette also began transferring some of its most critical and fragile patients, according to a news release.

Flames burned right next to roads in Superior and Louisville, and thick smoke made visibility next to impossible, video posted by Broomfield Police shows. Another clip shows homes engulfed in flames.

Downed power lines may be the cause

Deputies confirmed downed power lines in the fire zone, said Pelle, who cited preliminary reports in pointing to those line as the fire's cause, with a final determination expected in the coming days. Also sparked was the Middle Fork Fire, which was quickly "laid down," the sheriff said in a news conference.

Strong wind would make battling the fire head on a challenge, Weaver told CNN's "New Day" Friday.

"The high wind speeds were driving embers and other flames forward so quickly," he said, adding, "There is no way to attack it head on, that's absolutely true. Even from the sides, you have to be careful with the swirling winds that are nearby."

Winds had dropped by early Friday to below 20 mph, and the area is under a winter weather warning, with heavy snowfall expected by sunrise, CNN meteorologist Shackelford said.

Friday's anticipated snowfall "comes at a good time," Schakelford said, "since 100% of the state is under some sort of drought, and this snowfall will also help to contain the Marshall Fire."

Much of the western US has been mired in serious and historic drought, with the warmer temperatures and drier conditions consequences of climate change. Denver has seen just over 1 inch of precipitation in last six months -- a record low for the second half of the year. Boulder and its surrounding counties are classified as under a "extreme drought," per the US Drought Monitor.

The wildfires plaguing Colorado close out a year in which more than 58,000 wildfires burned more than 7.8 million acres across United States -- just above the 10-year average -- according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The national wildfire preparedness ranking stood at its highest level for a record 68 consecutive days this summer as the Northern Hemisphere's summer of wildfires let off record-breaking carbon emissions.

But while the snow will help halt the flames' advance, "for some people that's going to be a problem for trying to retrieve belongings from any burned home," Weaver said.

"If the snow falls too quickly," he added, "it can do further damage to property."

Recovery plans are already underway

Though evacuees were not yet allowed to return Thursday night, some already were working to begin the recovery. A search party was scheduled on Facebook for the weekend. On another Facebook page, dozens posted about animals they're looking for or found in and around the burned areas.

One insurance agent in Superior had heard from a client who believed they had lost their home, she told CNN affiliate KMGH.

"It's just something you don't plan on. It's just devastating," she said.

Given the fire's size and intensity, Pelle would not be surprised if the numbers of casualties or missing people soon change, the sheriff said Thursday. Already, at least six people were treated for injuries related to one of the fires, a UCHealth spokesperson told CNN Thursday. A law enforcement officer suffered a minor eye injury from blowing debris.

Polis on Thursday declared a state of emergency, allowing the state to access emergency disaster funds to help the response. And the Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the use of federal funds to help fight the fire, it announced late Thursday.

"This area, for those who don't know this area of Boulder County, is right and around suburban subdevelopments, stores. It's like the neighborhood that you live in; it's like the neighborhood that any of us live in," the governor said Thursday.

"We are devastated by the destruction and losses we are experiencing," the town of Superior wrote on Twitter Thursday evening, just hours after announcing its evacuation order.

