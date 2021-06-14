With Massachusetts armory theft, military guns went public

He had been living in his 2003 Ford Explorer for months. He couldn’t stay with his children -- he had a conviction for aggravated assault on their mother, and had been charged with child rape.

Selling Army guns, he wrote, seemed like the way to make enough money to solve his problems: “I reasoned that one rack of each weapon was sufficient.”

Exactly an hour after parking a rented BMW SUV on the compact campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, he emerged with a duffel bag.

His target was the large room where reservists train. Inside that drill room was the vault, roughly the size of a shipping container. And inside the vault were racks of guns.

Morales broke a kitchen window. Atop the vault, he cut through several layers of metal and wood.

Once, twice -- nine times in all -- he walked between the building and vehicle, sometimes carrying tools in, sometimes duffel bags out.

It took four hours, but by just after midnight, the plundering was complete. Morales had six automatic M4 assault rifles and 10 M11 semi-automatic handguns. The guns were among the at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms that an Associated Press investigation found were lost or stolen during the 2010s.