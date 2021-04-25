With no crowds, new venue, reinvented Oscars set for takeoff

History is also possible in the acting categories. If the winners from the Screen Actors Guild Awards hold — “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom's” Chadwick Boseman for best actor, Viola Davis for best actress; Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari") for best supporting actress; and Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) for best supporting actor — it would the first time nonwhite actors swept the acting categories — and a dramatic reversal from recent “OscarsSoWhite” years.

Several of those awards appear to be locks, particularly for the late Boseman, who would become the third actor to ever win a posthumous Academy Award following Peter Finch and Heath Ledger. Taylor Simone Ledward, Boseman’s widow, has often accepted previous honors on his behalf.

If there's one less certain category, it's best actress. Davis, who has won previously for her performance in “Fences,” is up against Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman") and two-time winner McDormand. Prognosticators call it a three-way toss up.