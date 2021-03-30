Witness in George Floyd case: 'I witnessed a murder'

The trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began on Monday in George Floyd's death. The Associated Press' Steve Karnowski discusses the first day of the trial.
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pre-trial motions prior to opening statements, Monday March 29, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.
Prosecutors at Derek Chauvin's trial played a video showing the former Minneapolis police officer with his knee on George Floyd’s neck. Jerry Blackwell told jurors that Chauvin “didn’t let up, he didn’t get up” even after Floyd went motionless.
The attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin argued during opening statements that Chauvin had followed his training and wasn't to blame for George Floyd's death.
The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death is underway. Floyd's family gathered outside the courthouse, and about dozen supporters with signs chanted as they made their way inside for Derek Chauvin's trial.
National civil rights leaders appeared alongside the family of George Floyd at a prayer service Sunday night, hours before opening arguments were set to begin in the murder trial of the former police officer charged in his death.
FILE - In this image from video provided by Darnella Frazier, Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneels on the neck of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25, 2020. The former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing Floyd went on trial Monday, March 29, 2021, with prosecutors showing the jury video of Chauvin pressing his knee on the Black man's neck for several minutes as onlookers yelled at him repeatedly to get off and Floyd gasped that he couldn't breathe.
This image from a police body camera shows people gathering as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was recorded pressing his knee on George Floyd's neck for several minutes as onlookers yelled at Chauvin to get off and Floyd saying that he couldn't breathe on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis. From the moment a bystander filmed the incident, video shaped the public's understanding of Floyd's death.
In this image from video, witness Donald Williams answers questions as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Monday, March 29, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Williams was testifying about what he saw of Floyd’s arrest.
In this image from video, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, left, speaks while defense attorney Eric Nelson, right, listens, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides during opening statements, Monday, March 29, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, questions witness Jena Scurry as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Monday, March 29, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.
In this image from video, Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank, questions witness Jena Scurry as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Monday, March 29, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.
In this image from video, witness Jena Scurry answers questions from Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Monday, March 29, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.
In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill swears in the jury, Monday, March 29, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, accompanied by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Monday, March 29, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.
In this image from video, the court listens as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pre-trial motions prior to opening statements, Monday, March 29, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.
From foreground left, attorney Ben Crump, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Brandon Williams, nephew of George Floyd, take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds during a news conference at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on the first day of the Derek Chauvin murder trial Monday, March 29, 2021.
George Floyd family attorney Ben Crump, center, addresses media along with other attorneys and members of George Floyd's family outside the Hennepin County Government Center Monday, March 29, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with opening statements from both sides. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last may in Minneapolis.
Brandon Williams, the nephew of George Floyd, tears up as attends a news conference with attorney Ben Crump, not pictured, and the Rev. Al Sharpton, left, at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on the first day of the Derek Chauvin murder trial Monday, March 29, 2021.
Supporters of George Floyd stand in solidarity during a news conference at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on the first day of the Derek Chauvin murder trial Monday, March 29, 2021.
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who was among the onlookers shouting at a Minneapolis police officer to get off George Floyd last May testified Tuesday that he called 911 after paramedics took Floyd away, “because I believed I witnessed a murder."
Donald Williams, a former wrestler who said he was trained in mixed martial arts, including chokeholds, returned to the witness stand a day after describing seeing Floyd struggle for air and his eyes roll back into his head. He said he watched Floyd “slowly fade away ... like a fish in a bag.”
Prosecutor Matthew Frank played back Williams’ 911 call, on which he is heard identifying officer Derek Chauvin by his badge number and telling the dispatcher that Chauvin had been keeping his knee on Floyd’s neck despite warnings that Floyd’s life was in danger. She offers to switch him to a sergeant.
As he is being switched, Williams can he heard yelling at the officers, “Y’all is murderers, bro!”
On Monday, Williams said he thought Chauvin used a shimmying motion several times to increase the pressure on Floyd. He said he yelled to the officer that he was cutting off Floyd’s blood supply. Williams recalled that Floyd’s voice grew thicker as his breathing became more labored, and he eventually stopped moving.
During cross-examination Tuesday, Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson sought to show that Chauvin and his fellow officers found themselves in an increasingly tense and distracting situation, with the crowd of onlookers getting agitated over Floyd's treatment.