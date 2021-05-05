Witness testimony continues in landmark W.Va. opioid trial

People feel more invincible as the amount of dopamine — a naturally occurring hormone that prompts happiness — in their bodies rises, Waller said. Levels can reach 100 nanograms per deciliter on a great day but rise to 900 on semi-synthetic opioids like oxycodone, hydrocodone and heroin, according to the doctor.

The skyrocketing increase of dopamine from opioid medicine permanently harms the body, he said, leading to substance use disorder and the behavioral issues that come with it. More of the drug is needed during subsequent uses to feel the same satisfaction as the first high.

“When we disrupt that part of the brain, we really disrupt all aspects of … how we react,” Waller told the court, according to the newspaper.

Attorneys for the defendants attempted to shift the blame away from their clients Tuesday by arguing that what happens after delivery is out of the suppliers’ control. They also pointed out that the companies — known as “The Big Three” — had no authority over illicit street drugs, the cause of the current crisis.

The defendants argue that they filled orders when the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia Board of Medicine and others asked for larger shipments.