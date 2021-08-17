Witness to MyPillow CEO incident says it was no 'attack'

Lindell's recounting of the incident last week matched much of Buongiorno's description, except that Lindell said the second man wrapped his arm around him and shoved an object into his side. He pointed to a photo that showed the man had a yellow object in his hands.

“It happened pretty fast, but the guy knew what he was doing,” Lindell said, adding that it was “one of the worst attacks on me I’ve ever had."

However, it appeared Lindell waited until Thursday to file a police report after the Sioux Falls Police Department sent an officer to meet with Lindell. He told the conservative talk show FlashPoint last week that he believed the man used his finger. But this week he also said he was checked by medics for puncture wounds.

Buongiorno said nothing he saw could be described as an attack that would leave Lindell in pain. He added Lindell showed no indication anything was amiss as he walked to the glass elevator and rode it to the 6th floor.