Witness watched George Floyd 'slowly fade away'; fires close Rushmore; Texas's big night at NCAAs

Flash flood watches issued for central Tennessee as more rain moves in. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Witness in trial of Derek Chauvin describes watching George Floyd 'slowly fade away'; South Dakota fires cause Mount Rushmore to shut down; Baylor and Houston advance to men's Final Four in big night for Texas.

TOP STORIES

Witness describes seeing Floyd 'slowly fade away'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who was among onlookers shouting at a Minneapolis police officer to get off George Floyd last May was to continue testifying Tuesday, a day after he described seeing Floyd struggle for air and his eyes rolling back into his head, saying he saw Floyd “slowly fade away ... like a fish in a bag.”

Donald Williams, a former wrestler who said he was trained in mixed martial arts including chokeholds, testified Monday that he thought Derek Chauvin used a shimmying motion several times to increase the pressure on Floyd. He said he yelled to the officer that he was cutting off Floyd’s blood supply.