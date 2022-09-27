 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Witnesses are no-shows for hearing in Memphis shootings

  • Updated
  • 0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A court hearing for a Tennessee man charged with murder in a series of shootings in Memphis was postponed Tuesday when three state witnesses did not show up for the proceedings.

Shelby County General Sessions Judge Karen Massey issued an order to have three people arrested after they did not answer subpoenas to give testimony in a preliminary hearing for Ezekiel Kelly, 19. The judge postponed the hearing until Oct. 18.

Kelly is accused of killing three people and wounding three others in a daylong, livestreamed shooting rampage that caused panic and led to a citywide manhunt in Memphis on Sept. 7. He has been charged with first-degree murder in one of the killings, and prosecutors have said more charges are likely.

Kelly has not entered a plea on the murder charge. Jennifer Case, Kelly's public defender, has declined comment.

People are also reading…

Case requested the preliminary hearing, which allows a judge to hear witness testimony and decide if there is enough evidence for the case to continue. The lawyer also has requested access to Kelly's juvenile record.

The shootings had police warning residents to shelter in place, locking down a baseball stadium and university campuses and suspending public bus services. Kelly was arrested after crashing a stolen car while fleeing police.

Kelly has been charged with fatally shooting Dewayne Tunstall in the head outside a home in east Memphis, according to a police affidavit. At least three witnesses saw Kelly shoot Tunstall at about 1 a.m., the affidavit said.

Police said Tunstall's killing was the first of several shootings as Kelly drove around the city, switching cars at least twice. A shooting inside a business was livestreamed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days

Authorities say a 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days. Columbia police say Bessie Durham cleaned the Belk at Columbiana Centre for an outside company. Investigators say her body was found Monday after her family filed a missing person report. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom. Investigators say she was seen on camera going into the restroom Thursday morning and didn't come out. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office says there are no signs someone killed Durham or that she was using drugs. Police say the store was open regularly over those four days and they are investigating to see if anyone was negligent.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran protests: At least 75 dead, more than 1,200 arrested

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News