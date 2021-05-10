Wolves to find new home at Ted Turner's New Mexico ranch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of Ted Turner’s ranches in southern New Mexico will be the new home for a pair of Mexican gray wolves and their soon-to-be-born pups as federal wildlife managers look at more options for boosting the genetic diversity of the endangered species.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service confirmed Monday that it is teaming up with the Ladder Ranch for the project. While the ranch has been involved over the years with captive breeding efforts and other endangered species work, this will mark the first time a translocation of Mexican gray wolves has been done on private land.

The male wolf — considered one of the most genetically valuable wolves in the wild population — and his pregnant mate are currently being kept at a wildlife refuge in central New Mexico. After their pups are born, the pack will be moved to the ranch where they will be kept in a remote chainlink pen for a couple of weeks so they can acclimate to the area.

With the pups being so young, officials said the wolves will naturally establish a home range near the translocation site. They also said the timing will coincide with elk calving in the area, which will provide a food source for the predators.