An 85-year-old woman was killed Monday after an incident involving an alligator in southeast Florida, according to wildlife officials.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded Monday to a 911 call about an apparent alligator bite in St. Lucie, Florida, the FWC said.
FWC spokesperson Arielle Callender told CNN the woman was with her dog when the incident happened and the dog survived, although its condition was currently unknown.
CNN affiliate WPTV reported an alligator grabbed the woman's dog, and when she tried to get the dog back, she somehow fell victim to the gator. St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara told WPTV he estimated the alligator to be close to 11-feet long.
'Magnum P.I.' returns with a little more heat
Kingsley police chief arrested, charged with stalking ex-girlfriend
Sioux Center earns spot in state basketball tournament with win over Unity Christian
Bishop Heelan's Ethan DeLeon, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Ty Koedam make it to state wrestling finals
Sam McDowell: The time Travis Kelce got kicked off the team, nearly quit football, then fought back
Ten Northwest Iowa wrestlers advance to Class 1A quarterfinals
Winter is a cool time to see bald eagles in Siouxland
Bill would remove requirement that Iowa schools teach about cancer-preventing HPV vaccine
Sioux City laundromat suffers fire damage, cause under investigation
West Sioux' Baker, Westwood’s Dewald, Akron-Westfield's Morrow win 1st state wrestling tournaments
Blizzard-like conditions expected to impact Sioux City area by midweek
One man killed, one man injured in Union County, SD. crash
18-year-old Le Mars resident charged with having sex with 13-year-old girl
Missing Bruning man found dead in grain storage bin, authorities say
Three from Sergeant Bluff-Luton, two from Heelan head to high school boys state wrestling quarterfinals
The woman was recovered and the alligator involved in the incident was captured by a contracted nuisance alligator trapper, FWC said.
"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim," the FWC statement said.
According to the statement, serious
injuries caused by alligators are rare in the state of Florida.
"The FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property," the statement said.
Seven things to know about Florida's alligators
Endangered status
More than a million alligators live throughout Florida, though the species remains listed as a protected species because it closely resembles the endangered American crocodile.
William Stamps Howard/Wikimedia Commons
Water hazard
Alligators can be found in fresh and brackish bodies of water — including lakes, rivers, canals and golf course ponds — and there's an estimated 6.7 million acres of suitable habitat statewide. Alligator bites are most likely to occur in or around water, as gators aren't well-equipped to capture prey on dry land.
Fritz Geller-Grimm/Wikimedia Commons
Feeding habits
Alligators are opportunistic feeders that will eat what is readily available and are easily overpowered. It's illegal to feed wild alligators because that causes them to lose their fear of humans. While gators can lunge at prey along a shoreline, there's no evidence of alligators running after people or other animals on land.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Gator products
Hides, meat and other parts can be sold from legally harvested alligators. In 2014, the hides and meat from harvested gators was worth $6.8 million.
Wing-Chi Poon/Wikimedia Commons
Rare attacks
There have been 23 fatalities caused by wild alligators in Florida since 1973, among 383 unprovoked bites not caused by someone handling or intentionally harassing an alligator. Florida averages about seven serious unprovoked bites a year, and officials put the odds of someone being seriously injured by an unprovoked alligator in Florida at roughly one in 2.4 million.
Postdlf/Wikimedia Commons
Gator victims
Most of the eight children and 15 adults had been in freshwater bodies of water. Other victims include: a 2-year-old girl who wandered 700 feet from her fenced backyard; a 3-year-old boy who left a roped-off swimming area in a county park to pick lily pads; a 36-year-old man swimming across a pond while trying to elude police; a 54-year-old woman seized by an alligator while landscaping near a pond; and an 82-year-old man killed while walking his dog on a path between two wetland areas.
American Alligator
Ken Thomas/Wikimedia Commons
Fight back
If an alligator bites you, make a commotion: hit or kick the alligator, or poke it in its eyes, because alligators will retreat from prey they can't easily overwhelm.
Ken Thomas/Wikimedia Commons
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!