Woman accused of throwing kids in lake back in Louisiana

Her record includes numerous notations about orders to attend counseling, anger management and parenting classes, but she either ignored the orders or quit after one or two classes, the station said.

The longest sentence was five years, after she pleaded guilty in September 2010 to arson and was found to have violated probation two years later in connection with other arrests. Police said she had her daughter, then 2 years old, with her when she broke into her ex-boyfriend's home and set fire to the floor.

The prison term originally was suspended and Black was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but the court reimposed the longer term in October 2012. A court transcript indicated Black’s daughter was then in foster care.

Her most recent arrest, in April 2016, was on charges of prostitution and human trafficking. Black pleaded guilty in May 2017 in Caddo Parish to a reduced charge of pandering, testifying when she was sentenced that she had encouraged a 17-year-old girl to enter prostitution. She was sentenced to two years in prison and given credit for time served.