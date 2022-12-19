Woman caught stealing Christmas presents from Robert De Niro's NY home

Robert De Niro may be the quintessential American movie star. His performances are intimately evocative and span different genres, proving him quite the virtuoso actor. He's played iconic American gangsters like Al Capone and Vito Corleone, embodying the criminal persona as a symbol of power and corruption with an undeniable allure.
De Niro's characters often hold such dynamic tension: as Max Cady in "Cape Fear," audiences found him at once chilling and captivating. As the small-town steelworker-turned-soldier in "The Deer Hunter," he captured extremes of both courage and dread. His characters embody a strong sense of authentic humanity even in roles where De Niro is an "average" man—from the football-obsessed father in "Silver Linings Playbook" to the married man falling for Meryl Streep in the romance "Falling in Love."
Heralded for his immersive, intensive acting style, De Niro studied under the wing of famed acting teachers Stella Adler and Lee Strasberg and learned the "method" of immersing himself in his characters entirely. He's altered his appearance by gaining and losing weight and even paid thousands to have his teeth sharpened for "Cape Fear." He's mastered languages and the talents of his characters, such as the Sicilian dialect of Corleone, the skills of the saxophone player in "New York, New York," and the methods of actual bounty hunters for "Midnight Run."
A recipient of the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement, De Niro has garnered seven Academy Award nominations throughout his career, winning Best Supporting Actor ("The Godfather: Part II") and Best Actor ("Raging Bull"). He frequently collaborates with director Martin Scorsese; they worked together on nine films, creating iconic characters like the unhinged Travis Bickle from "Taxi Driver" and the gangster Jimmy from "Goodfellas."
To find out which of De Niro's films stands out among the rest, Stacker found the top 50 Robert De Niro movies based on IMDb user ratings. Feature films and TV movies in which he had an acting role were considered. Cameo appearances, voice-over roles in documentaries, and films that have yet to be released to the public were not considered. Among the top 50, De Niro frequently represents the spirit of the American gangster, but as this list shows, he also shines in more minor roles and comedic turns, demonstrating his vast range.
