Woman charged after 1,000 pigs found dead at Iowa site

SAC CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman is facing criminal charges after more than 1,000 pigs were found dead on a property.

KCCI-TV reports that the Sac County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Thursday and found the animals dead at two confinement sites. Authorities say 33-year-old Elana Laber was responsible for maintaining the sites.

The sheriff's office said the pigs had been dead for at least a week and had no access to food or water.

Laber is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of livestock neglect. It wasn't immediately clear if she has an attorney.

