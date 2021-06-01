Woman donates kidney to hubby's ex-wife days after wedding

They married Nov. 22. Jim wore a gray suit with a yellow shirt, “because he’s my single yellow rose,” Debby said.

“It was the most amazing day of my life, until two days later. That was also the most amazing day of my life,” she said.

As soon as she regained consciousness, the new bride asked about Mylaen. A few floors below, Mylaen was also pleading with the nurses — “`I need to see her.’ That was the first thing out of my mouth.”

COVID-19 protocols were strict, but Jim was eventually allowed to wheel his new wife into his ex-wife’s room.

“We had our masks on too, so we’re crying, and of course our stomachs were hurting because of the incisions,” Mylaen said. “We kinda laughed and cried.”

Debby could already see the difference. The circles under Mylaen’s eyes were gone, “she looked so alive and revitalized.”

Mylaen moved in with her daughter, son-in-law and new baby Jackson to recuperate.

“I got to hold him and feed him,” said Mylaen, who welcomed a second grandson in March. “I was like, ‘I’m actually here to see this and I’m holding this little baby.’”