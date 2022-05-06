Sometimes you can find some real treasures while thrifting. A Texas woman recently came across what may be one of the most precious.

Laura Young, an antique dealer, found a neat-looking all-white marble sculpture at a Goodwill in Austin in 2018. For only $34.99, the 50-pound piece seemed like a deal, and Young was quick to snag the item and bring it home.

Hoping to find out more information about the sculpture, Matt Largey of KUT reports that Young contacted an auction house in London. She was able to confirm that the portrait bust is likely of a popular Roman general named Drusus Germanicus, and was told the sculpture was more than 2,000-years-old, according to KUT.

Leila Amineddoleh, a lawyer in New York who specializes in international art law, said that while some reports claim that the sculpture could be of Roman military leader Sextus Pompey, a majority believe it to be a portrait of Drusus. "Of course, that could be incorrect, but I believe most experts have identified the work as Drusus Germanicus," Amineddoleh said.

Its last known whereabouts were at a museum built by German King Ludwig the First called the Pompejanum built in the 1840s in the German city of Aschaffenburg.

During World War II, a battle was fought in Aschaffenburg in the spring of 1945 and the museum was hit by bombs and heavily damaged. Stephennie Mulder, an art history professor at UT Austin, told KUT that many of the museum's objects were either destroyed or looted, so it's likely the bust suffered the same fate.

"So unfortunately in this case, it might have been a U.S. soldier who either looted it himself or purchased it from someone who had looted the object," Mulder said.

The item was considered lost or destroyed until its discovery in Austin. Young told KUT that she knew she couldn't keep the looted artifact so she hired Amineddoleh to negotiate how to get it back to Germany. While negotiations took place over several years, a process further delayed by the pandemic, Young kept the bust in her home and even named it Dennis Reynolds after the narcissist character from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," KUT reports.

"He was attractive, he was cold, he was aloof," Young told KUT. "I couldn't really have him. He was difficult. So, yeah, my nickname for him was 'Dennis.'"

It has been decided that German authorities will take the bust back, but first it will enjoy a one-year exhibition alongside artifacts in the Roman antique collection at the San Antonio Museum of Art. It will remain on display there until next summer when the statue will be returned to Germany, according to KUT

Young has since made a half-size 3D-printed replica of "Dennis" to keep for herself. "I do have a collection of busts at home," she told KUT. "So he's with my other heads."

