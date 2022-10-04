Woman gives birth to son mid-flight, names him Skylen

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) -- A woman who lives in Hartford was traveling to the Dominican Republic last month at seven months pregnant when her water broke mid-flight.

Kendria Rhoden named her son Skylen because of where he made his debut.

“Everything just happened so fast, it just happened so quick,” Rhoden said.

With another 6 weeks until her due date, which was Oct. 23, Kendria’s little boy came into the world on an airplane in early September.

“While I was asleep I felt someone kick me in my stomach and then my water broke,” Rhoden said.

Nurses on board came to help, but it didn’t take long for her to deliver her baby.

“They were like ‘oh don’t push, don’t push because we don’t see any head,’” Rhoden said. “I’m like ‘the baby's coming!’”

Skylen and his mom spent the last few weeks in the Dominican Republic where they faced some difficulties. However, they returned, and the baby was in the hospital for a evaluation.

“I feel good now because I’m home and he’s safe, he’s where he needs to be right now,” Rhoden said. “So, I would say I’m happier than I was in the Dominican Republic.”

Skylen’s passport said he is a citizen of the U.S. and lists his place of birth as “in the air.”