Woman gives birth to son mid-flight, names him Skylen

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) -- A woman who lives in Hartford was traveling to the Dominican Republic last month at seven months pregnant when her water broke mid-flight.
Kendria Rhoden named her son Skylen because of where he made his debut.
“Everything just happened so fast, it just happened so quick,” Rhoden said.
With another 6 weeks until her due date, which was Oct. 23, Kendria’s little boy came into the world on an airplane in early September.
“While I was asleep I felt someone kick me in my stomach and then my water broke,” Rhoden said.
Nurses on board came to help, but it didn’t take long for her to deliver her baby.
People are also reading…
“They were like ‘oh don’t push, don’t push because we don’t see any head,’” Rhoden said. “I’m like ‘the baby's coming!’”
Skylen and his mom spent the last few weeks in the Dominican Republic where they faced some difficulties. However, they returned, and the baby was in the hospital for a evaluation.
“I feel good now because I’m home and he’s safe, he’s where he needs to be right now,” Rhoden said. “So, I would say I’m happier than I was in the Dominican Republic.”
Skylen’s passport said he is a citizen of the U.S. and lists his place of birth as “in the air.”
Watch Now: Oregon Zoo celebrates fall with pumpkin treats, and more of today's top videos
Animals at the Oregon Zoo are celebrating the fall season with their favorite treats, survivors of Hurricane Ian explain the experience in their own words, and more of today's top videos.
With October here the animals at Oregon Zoo have been enjoying their favorite autumn treats - gourds. Among the animals snacking on delicious …
Indonesia on Monday set up an independent team to investigate a stampede at a football stadium that killed 125 people, including 32 children, …
This is the new flagship robot from electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Iranian security forces cracked down on a student protest overnight at a top Tehran university amid the wave of women-led demonstrations spark…
The harvest of the Old Vine in Maribor has become a city holiday.
Helicopters airlift people to safety amid Hurricane Ian destruction in Florida.