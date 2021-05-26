Woman in racist Central Park confrontation sues over firing

NEW YORK — The white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with a Black birdwatcher in Central Park filed a lawsuit against her former employer, accusing the company of not doing an investigation before her termination because of her race and gender.

In her federal lawsuit, Amy Cooper said the company, Franklin Templeton, "nurtured" the idea of the confrontation last May as "a racial flashpoint, characterized as a privileged white female 'Karen' caught on video verbally abusing an African American male with no possible reason other than the color of his skin."

She said in the lawsuit it wasn't racism that led her to call police but fear, because she was alone and being "aggressively" confronted, and that the company would have known that with an investigation.

Cooper, who had been working as a portfolio manager at the investment firm until she was fired in the backlash to the call, accused the company of discrimination, saying an investigation would have been done if she were not a white woman.