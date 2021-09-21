Woman in Tesla arrested after using Autopilot while drunk, unconscious, police say

An email seeking comment from Tesla wasn't immediately returned Friday evening.

Autopilot, which can keep vehicles in their lanes and stop for obstacles in front of them, has frequently been misused by Tesla drivers. They have been caught driving drunk or even riding in the back seat while a car rolled down a California highway.

Tesla and other manufacturers warn that drivers using their partially automated driving systems must be ready to intervene at all times.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles. The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. Of the 12 crashes identified by the NHTSA as part of the probe, 17 people were injured and one was killed.