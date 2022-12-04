 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Woman injured six deputies at New Orleans airport: reports

  • 0

Officials say a woman injured six sheriff's deputies while refusing to exit a plane at an airport in Louisiana early Thanksgiving Day, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported Saturday.

Authorities said the 25-year-old woman bit, kicked and spit on Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, according to local news reports.

Deputies were responding to Spirit airline workers' requests to remove the woman, who had reportedly grown irate and asked nearby passengers who she assumed to be Latino whether they were smuggling cocaine. Paramedics treated the deputies on site, according to local news reports.

Police charged the woman with six counts of battery on a police officer, three counts of disturbing the peace, one count of resisting arrest by force and another count of remaining after forbidden, according to reports. The woman was released from Jefferson Parish Correctional Center later that day after paying $10,750 bail and is scheduled for a Jan. 23 court date.

People are also reading…

Reports of passengers' bad behavior have skyrocketed since air travel has increased after early pandemic shutdowns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79. The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.” No cause of death or other details were immediately provided. McVie was a steady presence and personality in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and volatile personalities. During its peak commercial years, from 1975-80, the band sold tens of millions of records and was an ongoing source of fascination for fans as it transformed personal battles into melodic, compelling songs.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Renovations underway at City Centre building

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News