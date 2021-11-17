Woman 'miraculously' survives with minor injuries after semitruck crushes car on Washington highway

SEATTLE — A 46-year-old woman suffered only minor injuries when her car was crushed by a semitruck Tuesday morning on Interstate 5 in Mount Vernon, Washington.
"I've never seen anything like this," said Washington State Patrol trooper Rocky Oliphant. "It's miraculous."
The woman was the only person in the Nissan Altima when the vehicle was sandwiched between two semitrucks on the Skagit River Bridge.
There’s really not a word to describe this collision. Miraculously believed to be minor injuries. The car was struck from behind, folded the car in half, and semi came to rest on top of the car. In my 14 year career, I have never seen anything like it. https://t.co/iUsSNIhHYV pic.twitter.com/EPGI70s3Um— Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) November 16, 2021
The semitruck in front of the Nissan slowed down because of traffic, and the driver of the passenger car also slowed, Oliphant said. But the semitruck behind the Nissan was unable to stop in time and struck the passenger car. The impact pushed the Nissan forward into the other semitruck, causing the car to fold, Oliphant said.
The semitruck behind the car came to rest on top of it, he said.
All northbound and southbound I-5 lanes were closed around 10:50 a.m. following the collision, said state Department of Transportation spokesperson Alexa Fortuna.
Movement on the bridge was causing the semitruck to shake, which worried officials because the Nissan driver was trapped inside her car under the semitruck, Oliphant said. The driver was able to get out on her own once a tow truck lifted the front of the semitruck.
People are also reading…
The driver reported feeling only minor rib and head pain, Oliphant said. She was taken to a hospital for further examination.
WSDOT reopened the I-5 southbound lanes at 11:30 a.m. and the northbound lanes at 12:26 p.m., Fortuna said.
(c)2021 The Seattle Times
Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
***
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Myrtle Beach trash bin makes its way to Ireland, and more of this week's weirdest news
Thousands of red UK phone boxes to be protected from closure
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of Britain’s iconic red phone boxes will be protected from removal under new rules, the U.K.'s telecommunications regulator said Tuesday.
The public payphone boxes may look like obsolete relics in an age of ubiquitous smartphones, but regulator Ofcom said they can still be a “lifeline” for people in need.
The regulator is proposing rules to prevent 5,000 call boxes in areas with poor mobile coverage from being closed down. It said that phone booths in areas considered accident or suicide hotspots, and those that have had more than 52 calls made from them in the past 12 months, would also meet the criteria.
Ofcom said there are still around 21,000 phone boxes across the country, and that almost 150,000 calls to emergency services were made from phone boxes from May 2019 to May 2020. Some 45,000 calls were also made to other helplines like the Samaritans.
“Some of the call boxes we plan to protect are used to make relatively low numbers of calls. But if one of those calls is from a distressed child, an accident victim or someone contemplating suicide, that public phone line can be a lifeline at a time of great need,” said Selina Chadha, Ofcom’s director of connectivity.
“We also want to make sure that people without mobile coverage, often in rural areas, can still make calls," she added.
BT Group, formerly British Telecom, says nearly half of the phone boxes in the U.K. have been removed due to the growth of the mobile phone industry.
It said more than 6,500 unused call boxes have so far been converted into mini community libraries, art galleries or storage units for public defibrillators under a plan called “Adopt a Kiosk,” which allows local organizations to buy a red phone box for 1 pound ($1.40) and turn it into something useful.
Trash can travels: Myrtle Beach bin makes its way to Ireland
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Instead of a message in a bottle, it was the decals on a barnacle-covered trash barrel that shows just how far it traveled, from the southeastern U.S. coast to a beach in Ireland, more than 3500 miles (5633 kilometers) from home.
The City of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina announced Monday that a waste barrel had somehow washed up in County Mayo, on the emerald isle's northwestern coast.
Traveling trash can visits Ireland from Myrtle Beach (3,500+ miles)… We received an email yesterday from a man in Ireland who found one of our bins. Click here to read the full email exchange! https://t.co/83mtGAMrUv pic.twitter.com/TgOrtR2fG7— City of Myrtle Beach (@MyrtleBeachGov) November 8, 2021
According to the city, Keith McGreal of Ireland wrote them and shared pictures of the bright blue barrel with city stickers on it.
“I wanted to share some images of a Blue Trash barrel that has been washed up on our local beach on the West Coast of Ireland, Mulranny, County Mayo,” McGreal wrote, according to an exchange the city posted online. “We spotted the stickers and thought it would make a good news story.”
The city posted the photos online, showing that the barrel's Atlantic crossing took enough time for it to be encrusted with shells.
City officials also wrote McGreal, saying the barrel must have been carried away in the Gulf Stream during a major wind or storm event.
“We typically remove trash containers from the beach before a hurricane, but this one apparently had a mind of its own,” they said, adding that they'd “already had a city employee volunteer to come fetch it.”
Girl, teddy bear reunited a year after loss in Glacier park
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A little girl who lost a special teddy bear she'd had since being adopted from an Ethiopian orphanage thought it was gone forever when she forgot it along a trail in Glacier National Park last year.
Her parents and family friends still held onto a glimmer of hope.
Hope won out.
Thanks to a social media plea, the sharp eyes and soft heart of a park ranger and the closure of a hiking trail because of grizzly bear activity on the same day a family friend visited the park, the teddy bear is back in the arms of 6-year-old Naomi Pascal in Jackson, Wyoming.
The bear's return, which has earned 12,000 likes on the Glacier National Park Facebook page, is a beautiful story that resonates, said Ben Pascal, Naomi’s dad and the senior pastor at the Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole, a popular ski town south of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
“It was just a story of hope and kindness and people just working together,” Pascal said. "It touched people’s hearts. It gave ’em hope. It made ’em feel like there is good in the world, which I believe there is.”
Teddy was the first gift Ben and Addie Pascal sent to Naomi before she was adopted in 2016. She took Teddy with her on family trips to Ethiopia, Rwanda, Croatia and Greece.
When Pascal took his kids to Montana in October 2020, Teddy was once again along for the adventure. While Pascal and a friend of his went on a hike in Glacier National Park, family friend Terri Hayden watched the kids. They were almost back to Hayden’s home in Bigfork that night when they realized they didn’t have Teddy.
It snowed overnight, closing the higher elevations of the park for the season and preventing Hayden from returning to search for Teddy. She made a report to park officials, hoping someone might turn in the bear to a lost-and-found.
It wasn’t too long before Ranger Tom Mazzarisi, a bear specialist in Glacier, spotted the stuffed bear, soaking wet and sitting in melting snow near the Hidden Lake Trail while he and two others were doing some end-of-season work.
“Typically, items that aren’t worth much monetarily get thrown out,” Mazzarisi said. He was unaware the stuffed animal had been reported lost, but for some reason couldn’t bring himself to dump it in the trash.
Teddy “hibernated” in Mazzarisi’s cabin in St. Mary and when Mazzarisi returned to work in April he “immediately put him on the dash of my patrol truck."
“It was a perfect little mascot” and conversation piece, Mazzarisi said.
Teddy had a busy spring and summer, watching wolves howl at each other and working “bear jams,” which are traffic jams caused by bears being near the road, Mazzarisi said.
In June, Addie Pascal posted a plea on Facebook for help finding Teddy, saying: “He’s been by her side for so many milestones. But there are many more adventures to be had!”
People responded with well wishes and offers of replacement bears. A Michigan woman posted a photo she took of Teddy on the day it was lost, saying it was the only bear she saw in the park.
Hayden, meanwhile, felt bad about the loss of Naomi’s special bear. So when she and some family members went to Glacier in late September, she told them about it and stopped to check on potential lost-and-found sites.
“I’m a woman of faith,” Hayden said. “And that morning I said, ‘OK Lord, if this bear is around, please put that bear in my path and let me come home with that bear today.’”
That's exactly what happened when Hayden and her adult niece, a photographer with cancer, spotted a stuffed bear in a ranger’s truck after being turned back from a trail that was closed due to bear activity.
She took a picture and sent it to Addie Pascal, who quickly confirmed it was Teddy.
Unfortunately, the ranger’s truck was locked. It was Mazzarisi’s day off and another ranger who was working on the trail had the keys. They left a note on the vehicle and found other rangers.
“I run up to these rangers and I’m hyperventilating,” Hayden said. “And I’m going, ‘There’s a truck down at the trailhead and there’s a bear sitting on the dashboard.’”
They knew about the bear, confirmed where it had been found and soon returned Teddy to Hayden along with a junior park ranger badge and a ranger hat.
Hayden shipped the bear to Naomi, who said she was really excited when she got Teddy back.
Hayden bought another stuffed bear for Mazzarisi. He named her Clover, he said, because she reminds him of a grizzly bear he saw in Yellowstone National Park that would lay on her belly in a clover patch and eat.
Clover is wintering at Mazzarisi’s cabin in St. Mary. Next spring, she’ll ride in his truck.
Man earns Ph.D., fulfills dream of being physicist — at 89
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An 89-year-old Rhode Island man has achieved a goal he spent two decades working toward and nearly a lifetime thinking about — earning his Ph.D. and becoming a physicist.
Manfred Steiner recently defended his dissertation successfully at Brown University in Providence. Steiner cherishes this degree because it's what he always wanted — and because he overcame health problems that could have derailed his studies.
“But I made it, and this was the most gratifying point in my life, to finish it,” he said Wednesday at his home in East Providence.
As a teenager in Vienna, Steiner was inspired to become a physicist after reading about Albert Einstein and Max Planck. He admired the precision of physics.
But after World War II, his mother and uncle advised him that studying medicine would be a better choice in turbulent times. He earned his medical degree from the University of Vienna in 1955 and moved to the United States just a few weeks later, where he had a successful career studying blood and blood disorders.
Steiner studied hematology at Tufts University and biochemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before becoming a hematologist at Brown University. He became a full professor and led the hematology section of the medical school at Brown from 1985 to 1994.
Steiner helped establish a research program in hematology at the University of North Carolina, which he directed until he retired from medicine in 2000 and returned to Rhode Island.
Steiner and his wife, Sheila, who is 93, have been married since 1960. They have two children and six grandchildren. He'll celebrate his 90th birthday this month.
Steiner found medical research satisfying, but it wasn't quite the same as his fascination with physics.
“It was something like a wish that was never fulfilled, that always stuck in the back of my head,” he said. “I always thought, you know, once I’m finished with medicine, I really don’t want to spend my life just sitting around and maybe doing a little golfing or doing something like that. I wanted to keep active."
At age 70, he started taking undergraduate classes at Brown, one of the Ivy League universities. He was planning to take a few courses that interested him, but by 2007, he accumulated enough credits to enroll in the Ph.D. program.
Physics Professor Brad Marston was skeptical when Steiner entered his quantum mechanics class. Marston had taught graduate students in their 40s, but never in their 70s. Then he realized how serious Steiner was about the subject and how hard he worked.
Marston became Steiner’s adviser for his dissertation.
“He has written many papers in medical science, more papers than I’ve written in physics. He already had a scientific way of thinking that younger students have to develop,” Marston said this week. “And any research problem that’s worth its salt, you’re going to run into roadblocks. If you let obstacles discourage you, you won’t get anywhere. One thing that’s really true about Manfred is he perseveres.”
Steiner defended his dissertation in September after recovering from a serious medical condition.
In his dissertation, he explores how electrons within conducting metals behave quantum mechanically and how fermions can be changed into bosons in their behavior. He is working with Marston on a paper on bosonization that they aim to publish.
Steiner now hopes to help, with their research, professors he befriended during his studies.
“I’m not looking for a paid job. I’m past that,” he said, laughing.
Guinness World Records says a 97-year-old man in Germany in 2008 was the oldest person to earn a doctorate, while news reports describe even older people pursuing such degrees.
Though he's not the oldest, attention has been intense. Brown University featured Steiner on its website after he earned his Ph.D., and people across the country contacted him to ask for advice on pursuing their dreams later in life. Steiner told a 57-year-old aspiring mathematician, “You’re still a youngster, by all means do math.”
He said his advice is: Do what you love to do.
“Do pursue it because later in life you maybe regret it, that you didn’t do that,” he said. “You wish you could’ve followed this dream.”