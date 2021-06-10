Woman: Missouri lawmaker told her to deny allegations

Orf recalled falling asleep in her car at a park sometime around April 2015, when she was 20 years old, and waking up to Perkins knocking on her car window. She told AP she had gotten into an argument with her then-boyfriend and had been drinking.

Orf said Perkins talked to her about the fight and drove her around in his police car for what seemed like a long time before he had sex with her in the backseat. She said she was still drunk and remembers only bits and pieces.

“He probably should’ve just taken me home to my parents if he knew where they lived, or just let me sleep there so I could fight off my drunk,” Orf said.

Asked by the AP Thursday whether he ever had sex with her while she was drunk and he was on duty, Perkins said: “No, absolutely not.” He said he took her home that night in 2015.

“We did not have sex while I was on duty,” Perkins said. “But even if I did, that wouldn’t have been a crime committed. So why would I lie about any of that?”

Orf said the two had sex again after that but she was also drunk then.

The AP typically does not name victims of potential sexual misconduct, but Orf gave permission to identify her. Orf has hired St. Louis attorney Al Watkins to handle questions.