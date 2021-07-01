Woman: Officers didn't ID selves in fatal Minnesota shooting

The attorneys said the couple walked back to the SUV and got inside, “and were suddenly surrounded by unmarked cars and people with guns.”

“These people were dressed in neither sheriff nor peace officer uniforms. They yelled commands and did not announce themselves as law enforcement of any kind,” the attorneys said. “While yelling commands for them to put their hands up, multiple armed people targeted their weapons upon her and Mr. Smith.”

Askar's attorneys said that she was “scared for her life” and complied, and that Smith had a mobile phone and began to record for Facebook Live.

“As he raised the phone all she could hear was gunfire and saw Winston Smith slump over,” the attorneys said.

They said Askar was pulled out of the SUV, handcuffed and put in the back of an unmarked car. She stayed in handcuffs until paramedics gave her medical attention. The attorneys said an officer later asked her how her date was.

Askar experienced trauma from seeing Smith fatally shot next to her, and she is still healing from injuries she received when she was sprayed by broken glass, her attorneys said. She also experiences anxiety when she is in a car.