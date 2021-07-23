Woman hurt when Winston Smith was killed sues authorities

Christopher Nguyen, one of Askar's attorneys, said the $15 million is a starting figure. He said there are no settlement negotiations at this time.

The Marshals Service didn't immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Askar's attorneys are also pursuing a personal injury claim in state court against Hennepin and Ramsey counties, and against the Hennepin and Ramsey county sheriff's offices and against the two deputies who fired their weapons. According to that claim, which Nguyen said was served on the parties but not filed in court, the task force members denied Askar's civil rights, were negligent, committed assault and inflicted emotional distress.

Among other things, Askar claims her civil rights were denied when the task force officers prevented her from leaving by using a vehicle to ram into the back of Smith's SUV, smashing it into a barrier and leaving her trapped. She said authorities did not identify themselves as law enforcement as they surrounded the SUV, pointed guns at her, shouted commands and ultimately fired their weapons.

She also claims the officers demonstrated a conscious disregard and deliberate indifference to the risk that Askar would be killed or seriously harmed. Askar was hurt by shattered glass and is seeking damages for her physical and emotional injuries.