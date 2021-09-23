Woman plans to help fellow Rwandan amputees get prosthetics

“I have been privileged to wear some of the most advanced prosthetics that a lot of Rwandans do not have access to,” she said. “No one should be denied the right to stand on two feet and the ability to move around independently."

Boston has played an outsized role in Humure’s life after her father was killed in the genocide and her mother died in childbirth shortly after. When Humure first came to the city, she was 12 years old, wheelchair-bound and living in an orphanage. She had most of her right leg removed to treat bone cancer, but needed further treatments as the cancer spread.

Partners In Health, the global health care organization founded by Dr. Paul Farmer, arranged to have her flown to Massachusetts General Hospital for chemotherapy. Doctors at the Boston institution also reconstructed her amputated leg so it could better fit into a prosthetic.

A Boston couple soon became Humure’s legal guardians, and she returned to attend high school and then Wheaton College in Norton, where she graduated in 2017 with a biology degree.