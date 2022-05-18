Woman pleads guilty to swindling Virginia and U.S. out of more than $1 million in COVID relief funds

A Richmond woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Richmond to defrauding Virginia and the U.S. out of more than $1.1 million in COVID-19 relief funds by submitting bogus applications using the identities of state prison inmates and acquiring the personal identification information of unsuspecting Virginians from a government database.

By filing dozens of fraudulent claims, Sadie Mitchell, 30, and an unnamed co-conspirator obtained at least $1,127,462 in pandemic unemployment assistance, unemployment insurance, paycheck protection loan funds and economic injury disaster loan payments in a scheme that ran from May 19, 2020, to Aug. 9, 2021, according to federal prosecutors’ summary of evidence.

U.S. District Magistrate Judge Mark R. Colombell convicted Mitchell on her guilty pleas to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud. Sentencing was set for Aug. 23. Mitchell’s alleged accomplice has since died.

Part of the scheme involved Mitchell and her accomplice using the names of Virginians contained in a government database that Mitchell had access to through her employment with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and the Virginia Motor Vehicle Dealer Board.

Mitchell was a DMV employee from Sept. 30, 2013, through April 24, 2019, and the Virginia Motor Vehicle Dealer Board from April 25, 2019, through April 3, 2021, according to state records. She was a program support technician earning $39,864 when her crimes were discovered.

Another part of the conspiracy involved Mitchell’s accomplice obtaining the names, dates of birth and social security numbers of inmates serving sentences at state prisons. Mitchell then used that information to electronically file at least 20 fraudulent claims for pandemic unemployment assistance and unemployment insurance with the Virginia Employment Commission, according to federal prosecutors.

The applications for assistance listed a physical address rather than the state prison at which the inmates were housed and included the name of a bogus “last employer” since the inmates were incarcerated and not employed. The VEC would then mail “Way 2 Go” debit cards loaded with benefit funds to the addresses listed by Mitchell in the applications. In some cases, Mitchell and the co-conspirator requested the benefits be directly deposited into bank accounts they controlled, prosecutors said.

On a weekly basis, Mitchell and her accomplice would submit recertifications for unemployment status, resulting in the VEC disbursing additional funds. Using the personal information of inmates, the VEC disbursed more than $300,000 in benefits to Mitchell and her accomplice.

After Mitchell and her accomplice obtained the names of Virginians from the government database, Mitchell would query the database for the dates of birth and social security numbers of those individuals, and then use that information to electronically submit false applications for benefits.

“The vast majority of these individuals had no knowledge that their personal identifying information had been compromised and used by the conspirators to file fraudulent applications,” prosecutors said their summary of evidence. However, some of the people whose information was used were aware of the fraudulent claims and shared in the stolen proceeds.

In total, Mitchell and her accomplice filed at least 30 false and misleading applications for benefits, resulting in the VEC disbursing more than $700,000 in benefit funds. Mitchell and her accomplice also filed false benefit claims for themselves and received a additional $20,000 in benefits from the VEC.

In addition to pandemic-related unemployment assistance, Mitchell and her accomplice filed five fraudulent applications for money through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, a federal Small Business Administration program that provided forgivable loans through participating financial institutions to small businesses for job retention and other expenses.

Mitchell submitted three applications for businesses that she claimed she owned and operated, and two more that Mitchell claimed were owned and operated by other people. Among other fabrications, Mitchell provided bogus gross income figures for the businesses and falsely certified they were in operation.

All five of the Paycheck Protection Program loan applications were approved and funded, resulting in the disbursal of $97,462 by participating financial institutions, money that was guaranteed by the SBA.

Lastly, Mitchell submitted six applications for federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses she claimed to own and operate, and two additional applications for businesses purportedly owned by her accomplice. The federal program provides loan assistance up to $2 million, including $10,000 advances, for small businesses and other eligible entities.

Ultimately, none of Mitchell’s fraudulent EIDL applications were approved by the SBA, but in response to one of the bogus applications, the SBA disbursed a $10,000 advance to a bank account designated by Mitchell.

So far, the government has recovered more than $62,000 of the stolen benefits, which will offset the restitution that she will be required to pay. Mitchell turned over to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service a Navy Federal Credit Union cashier’s check in the amount of $34,853; a second cashier’s check in the amount of $368; and a third cashier’s check in the amount of $27,240.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kashan Pathan and Carla Jordan-Detamore.

