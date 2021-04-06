Woman recovering after rare windpipe transplant from donor

“If it was going to be a failure, we would know by now. It’s quite promising,” said Dr. Alec Patterson, a transplant surgeon at Washington University in St. Louis who was not involved in the operation. "It’s a major step forward.”

Sein's ordeal started in 2014 when doctors put a tube in her throat to help her breathe during a severe asthma attack. It saved the 56-year-old social worker's life but damaged her trachea.

Several surgeries to reconstruct her windpipe didn't help and left Sein in despair at constant risk of suffocation.

Until now, doctors have had few good options to treat serious trachea damage.

The windpipe is much more than a simple tube. “Every breath we take has to be expertly conveyed from the tip of the nose to the last air sac in the lungs,” Merati said.

Over the years, various methods have been used to repair or reconstruct damaged windpipes. Doctors can remove damaged sections, or fix or replace them with prosthetics, lab-grown tissue or self-supplied tissue from a patient's skin and rib cartilage. But these techniques may not restore full function to the organ, which uses tiny hairs to move mucus around and has the perfect flexibility to expand and collapse as we breathe, swallow and cough.