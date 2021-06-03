Woman recovers wallet lost 46 years ago in California

Distin, who grew up in Ventura and remains a resident, said she heard from a lot of people online and received a call about the post on social media. She responded May 25, a couple hours after the posting, that the wallet was hers.

Distin on Friday went to pick up the red wallet, now brownish with age, and said it was like opening a “time capsule.”

Distin said she lost the wallet in 1975 when she was in her early 20s. She said her wallet must have fell through a hole in her purse. At the time, she said her wallet had a $200 check and family photos inside.

“I remember calling the next day when I realized it was gone. They said no one found it, but to call back, which I did. I had a little bit of money in it, but I needed it at the time," Distin said. “I have no idea what photos are in there, or which concert ticket since I did go to many back then. Such a blast from the past, and a good one I must say.”

Distin said she was initially reluctant to talk publicly about her experience but she said there was such a positive response that she gave in.

“It says a lot about our society, that people are looking for a human story and something to feel good,” she said. “People need to see the gratitude. I think there’s so much other negative stuff that I think this is what touched people.”

