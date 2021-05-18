Woman testifies she woke to find actor Masterson raping her

She said Masterson had given her a drink with vodka in it at her request, her first of the night, but said she was “blurry,” weak and queasy about 20 minutes later, and had no strength to resist as Masterson threw her in his jacuzzi.

She said when she got out she couldn't even sit up. A mutual friend, Luke Watson, tried to help her.

“I couldn’t walk or stand, so he put me on the tile on the ground,” said Jen B., who began crying but remained composed throughout her testimony. “I said ’Luke I can’t see,' and he said ‘open your eyes,’ and I didn’t know my eyes were closed. I couldn’t open my eyelids. I felt really really sick.”

She testified that Masterson carried her upstairs to the bathroom next to his bedroom, saying she needed to throw up. She said she vomited on her hair and he mocked and berated her for it, then put her in the shower.

She said she began losing consciousness but was awake to find Masterson soaping her bare breasts. She said she tried to punch him in the face but was too weak and only landed lightly on his chest.