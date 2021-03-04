Woman to start paying nearly $2M in Great Danes neglect case

“I lost everything I love,” she said in 2018.

Court records and testimony showed that Fay said she wanted to be the primary U.S. collector of European Great Danes and had been acquiring and breeding them since 2014.

Authorities who seized the dogs from Fay’s mansion back in June 2017 said the animals were living in urine and feces and suffering from health problems. Prosecutors accused her of neglect, withholding water and allowing the dogs’ medical conditions to fester. Some of the dogs later died.

Her attorney, James Cowles, said Thursday he had $142,000 in escrow for the first payments, and suggested that the arrangement would have to be revisited at some point.

“We're looking at a staggering amount of restitution," he said, adding, “Unless Ms. Fay's circumstances drastically change, I don't know how she's going to be able to satisfy the entire amount in full in five years, given how large it is."

Separately, Fay filed a personal injury lawsuit in Washington, D.C., against the town and the Humane Society last year, asking for $35 million. A message seeking comment was sent to her lawyer in that case.