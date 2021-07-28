Woman walking her dog in Atlanta park stabbed to death

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman who was walking her dog in one of Atlanta's most popular parks has been stabbed to death, authorities said.

Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Her dog had also been killed.

Authorities are searching for a suspect. Police on Wednesday released a photo of the woman crossing a rainbow-painted crosswalk near the park in the city's Midtown neighborhood.

Police said she had been stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

Investigators were working to retrace the victim’s steps, Hampton told WSB-TV early Wednesday.

Hampton said it’s too early to determine a motive for the killing.

Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the slaying.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WSB-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0