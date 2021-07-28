 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman walking her dog in Atlanta park stabbed to death
0 Comments
AP

Woman walking her dog in Atlanta park stabbed to death

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman who was walking her dog in one of Atlanta's most popular parks has been stabbed to death, authorities said.

Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Her dog had also been killed.

Authorities are searching for a suspect. Police on Wednesday released a photo of the woman crossing a rainbow-painted crosswalk near the park in the city's Midtown neighborhood.

Police said she had been stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

Investigators were working to retrace the victim’s steps, Hampton told WSB-TV early Wednesday.

Hampton said it’s too early to determine a motive for the killing.

Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the slaying.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WSB-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virus keeps surging in Louisiana

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National

Jurors convict former Georgia insurance chief in $2.5M fraud

  • Updated

ATLANTA (AP) — It took less than two hours Thursday for jurors to decide that Georgia's suspended insurance commissioner was indeed a “fraudster” and not an innovator, as they convicted Jim Beck on 37 criminal counts relating to more than $2.5 million he embezzled from his former employer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News