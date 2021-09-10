Woman who admitted to Slender Man attack to be freed Monday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman who admitted to helping stab a classmate to please the horror character Slender Man will be freed Monday from a mental health institution, a judge ruled Friday.

Anissa Weier, 19, will be released after spending almost four years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. She will be subject to constant GPS monitoring and receive outpatient psychiatric treatment under the conditions of her release.

Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren said the report prepared for Weier’s release was fair and “provides for the protection of the community” as well as for the victim, Payton Leutner, and for Weier herself.

Weier and friend Morgan Geyser lured classmate Leutner into a park in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha following a sleepover in May 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times, while Weier urged her on. All three girls were 12 at the time.