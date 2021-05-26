Woman who identified predator in 1953 may finally get reward

Connecticut legislators on Wednesday moved closer to making amends with a Hartford woman who helped in the identification, arrest and conviction of a man nearly 70 years ago, when she was a teenager who had been assaulted by him.

The House of Representatives voted unanimously in favor of a bill that finally issues a $3,000 reward that had been denied to the woman, who is now in her 80s and known by the pseudonym Patricia “Pidgie” D’Allessio. It's a name used to protect her anonymity in a book describing the crimes in the southwestern section of the city in 1953.

“It’s hard to believe that we sometimes have the ability to redress injustices of the past, but this is a case where we have an opportunity to grant a small measure of justice to an individual,” said Rep. Edwin Vargas, D-Hartford.

As a teen, the woman was grabbed from behind while walking along a Hartford street, forced into a backyard and sexually assaulted on a rainy night in 1953, according to the Hartford Courant. Vargas said the woman and her parents reported the assault to the Hartford Police Department but it was not taken seriously, even though there was evidence the man tried to strangle her with a scarf.