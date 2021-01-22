Woman who made Bernie Sanders' mittens says she has no more to sell

Across social media this week, Sanders has been Photoshopped onto the Game of Thrones throne, transported into historical photographs and seen outside your doorstep via a new app that uses Google Maps.

The image is also being sold on T-shirts, mugs and as a $25 bobble head. Some sellers on Etsy are already touting "Bernie inspired" mittens. Last year, online merchants cashed in on the fly that buzzed on former Vice President Mike Pence during the debate against Kamala Harris. The Biden campaign sold more than 35,000 fly swatters with the slogan, "truth over flies," a play on the campaign's slogan "truth over lies."

The virality and levity of the Bernie meme is reminiscent of more carefree days of the internet. As one Twitter user captured it, "The Bernie Sanders memes and photoshops are what the world needs right now."