Woman who shot at police killed by cop at Juneteenth event
AP

Woman who shot at police killed by cop at Juneteenth event

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old Michigan woman died after exchanging gunfire with a police officer who was controlling traffic near a weekend Juneteenth parade, authorities said.

The Flint officer was “fired upon by the lone occupant of a vehicle who drove up to him at the traffic point,” state police said. “Upon taking fire, the officer returned fire, striking the suspect.”

The woman was identified as Briana Sykes, 19, of Flint. No one else was injured Saturday.

A Flint resident, Keith Lewis, said the shooting was shocking on a day that commemorates the end of slavery.

“I was going to come down and get my lawn chair and sit down and really enjoy it. ... Oh, my goodness. All I can do is just pray,” Lewis told WNEM-TV.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

