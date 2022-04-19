 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman's fatal stabbing livestreamed on Facebook; man charged

Fatal Attack Livestreamed

This photo provided by Baton Rouge Police Department shows suspect Earl Lee Johnson, center, who was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. A livestreamed fatal stabbing of a woman, Janice David, on social media led police to her body in an office building parking lot in Louisiana's capital. During a news conference Tuesday to announce the arrest, police said Johnson and David had been on a dayslong “drug binge” before he allegedly choked, beat and stabbed her.

 Uncredited - hogp, Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The livestreamed fatal stabbing of a woman on social media led police to her body in an office building parking lot in Louisiana's capital.

Baton Rouge Police found Janice David's naked body bound to a vehicle's steering wheel with jumper cables late Monday night, news outlets reported.

Someone who saw video of the attack on a Facebook Live feed notified Facebook, which in turn contacted authorities, according to the reports.

Authorities arrested Earl Lee Johnson, 35, on Monday and charged him with first-degree murder. During a news conference Tuesday to announce the arrest, police said Johnson and David had been on a dayslong “drug binge” before he allegedly choked, beat and stabbed her.

“Apparently they were involved in some drug usage together for a couple of days and the end result — as everyone has seen on Facebook Live — is a very gruesome, very evil act,” police spokesperson L’Jean McKneely said.

Autopsy results are pending on David, 34, of Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

