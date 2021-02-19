 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Women dressed as elderly caught trying to get COVID-19 shot
View Comments
AP

Women dressed as elderly caught trying to get COVID-19 shot

{{featured_button_text}}

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two women who dressed up to make themselves appear as older adults to get coronavirus vaccinations were turned away and issued trespass warnings in Orlando, officials said.

Dr. Raul Pino, state health officer in Orange County — where Orlando is located — said the women disguised themselves on Wednesday with bonnets, gloves and glasses.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michelle Guido told the Orlando Sentinel that the women altered their birth years on their vaccination registrations to bypass the state system, which prioritizes people age 65 and older. It appeared that the women had gotten the first shot, but it was unclear where.

“Their names matched their registration but not their dates of birth,” she told the newspaper.

Health Department officials asked deputies to issue trespass warnings.

Guido said the warning means they can't return to the convention center for any reason -- including a vaccine, COVID-19 test, convention or show. If they do return, they could face arrest.

Pino said the Health Department’s investigation will try to determine where they were vaccinated earlier and how they managed to get an appointment. He said the department will “try to figure out if there are any holes, any loopholes, in the process that are allowing people to do that.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texans line up for water as weather woes persist

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We're likely to die sooner than anytime since WWII, data show
National

We're likely to die sooner than anytime since WWII, data show

  • Updated

Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during 2020 as coronavirus claimed more American lives than the greatest war. Blacks and Hispanics suffered the worst death rates, researchers say, but also people with cancer, heart disease and other conditions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News