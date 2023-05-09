The US Preventive Services Task Force is proposing that all women at average risk of breast cancer start screening at age 40 to reduce their risk of dying from the disease, according to a new draft recommendation statement.
It's an update to the
2016 recommendation, in which the task force recommended that biennial mammograms, which are x-rays of the breasts, start at age 50 and that the decision for women to screen in their 40s "should be an individual one."
Some groups, such as the American Cancer Society, already have been recommending for women to start mammograms in their 40s.
"Our new task force recommendation is recommending that women start screening with mammography for breast cancer at age 40 and screen every other year until age 74," said
USPSTF Vice Chair Dr. Wanda Nicholson, a senior associate dean and professor at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health.
The
USPSTF, a group of independent medical experts whose recommendations help guide doctors' decisions and influence insurance plans, released the proposed update to its breast cancer screening guidance Tuesday.
The recommendation is not final but will be available on the
task force website for public comment through June 5, along with a draft evidence review and draft modeling report.
FILE - A radiologist uses a magnifying glass to check mammograms for breast cancer in Los Angeles, May 6, 2010.
Damian Dovarganes, Associated Press
The draft recommendation is for all people assigned female at birth, including cisgender women, trans men and nonbinary people, who are at average risk for breast cancer.
Nicholson said that women with dense breasts and those with a family history of cancer generally fall into this category but not women who have a personal history of breast cancer or a family history of genetic mutations, like
mutations on the BRCA gene, as they are considered to be at high risk.
The updates would not apply to those at an increased risk of breast cancer, who may already have been encouraged to screen at 40 or earlier. They should continue to follow the screening practices that their doctors have recommended.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, and rates of death are highest among Black women.
'Screening alone is not enough'
The update to the recommendation "will save more lives among all women," Nicholson said. "And this is particularly important for Black women, who are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer."
The draft recommendation comes a few weeks after a study in the journal
JAMA Network Open found that the rate of breast cancer deaths among women in their 40s was 27 per 100,000 person-years for Black women, compared with 15 deaths per 100,000 in White women and 11 deaths per 100,000 in American Indian, Alaska Native, Hispanic and Asian or Pacific Islander women. The researchers suggested that Black women start screening at younger ages, around 42 instead of 50.
The USPSTF members are calling for more research into these racial inequities in breast cancer, Nicholson said, and for all women who get abnormal mammogram results to receive equitable follow-up evaluations, additional testing, biopsies and treatment when needed.
"Screening alone is not enough. Once someone screens with an abnormal mammogram, the subsequent steps in care must occur -- timely follow-up, biopsies that are indicated -- and Black women must have access to equitable treatment," she said.
"We're calling for more research to look across the health systems as to why these inequities occur," she said, adding that the draft recommendation also calls for more research into whether women with dense breasts should get additional screening and among "women who are 75 years of age and older, whether and how to screen that population."
Cases in younger people
To review and update breast cancer screening guidance, the task force members analyzed data from thousands of study abstracts and hundreds of research papers on screening programs, cancer cases and deaths in the United States.
They found that screening with mammograms every other year provided a moderate benefit to women ages 40 to 74, as the benefits, such as detecting cancer early, outweigh potential harms, such as the risk of a false positive that could lead to unnecessary tests and emotional stress.
The evidence is "insufficient" to determine the risks and benefits for screening in women 75 and older, the group determined.
The task force also noticed that the rate of breast cancer diagnoses has been rising each year among women at younger ages.
Population-based data "showed that the rate of breast cancer diagnoses was increasing at 2% annually since 2015. So more women than ever before are being diagnosed in their 40s," Nicholson said.
An estimated 12.9% of women born in the United States today will develop breast cancer at some time during their lives, according to the
National Cancer Institute.
"Within our recommendation, we're calling for more research to have a better understanding of the causes and mechanisms that may be contributing to breast cancer development in all women, and in particular among Black women," she said. "We know that Black women continue to have more aggressive tumors."
A paper published in October in
the journal Nature suggests that the incidence of various cancers diagnosed in adults 50 and younger has been rising in many parts of the world since the 1990s.
"The rising incidence of early-onset cancers is probably partially attributable to increasing uptake of screening and early detection before the age of 50 years, to variable degrees across certain cancer types, especially breast, prostate and thyroid cancers," the researchers wrote.
"However, increasing incidence of early-onset cancers in several organs, such as colorectal and pancreatic cancers, which might not be fully explained by screening is also apparent," the researchers wrote. "This trend could reflect increased risk factor exposures in early life and/or young adulthood."
To screen biennially or annually?
The draft recommendation appears to be catching up with what other organizations have been recommending for some time.
It aligns more closely -- but not entirely -- with
American Cancer Society recommendations that women ages 40 to 44 have the option to screen with a mammogram every year, women 45 to 55 get mammograms every year, and women 55 and older can switch to a schedule of mammograms every other year.
"There are some similarities and some differences. So, now, the new task force recommendations has changed from screening at age 50 to age 40. And our recommendations currently are that women should begin to have the opportunity to begin annual screening if they choose beginning at age 40. The big difference there is, we recommend annual screening at that age, while the task force recommends biennial screening," said Dr. William Dahut,
chief scientific officer of the American Cancer Society, who was not involved in the USPSTF draft recommendation.
"But the big thing is, I think, a lot of women were being screened probably starting in their 40s, and so this is consistent, I think, with how most women and practitioners have been looking at screening," he said.
Both the USPSTF and the American Cancer Society recommendations are for women at average risk. Dahut said that women should talk to their doctors about whether they might have a higher risk for breast cancer and what screening practices would be best for them, including factors like a family history of ovarian or breast cancer or
dense breasts, which have less fatty tissue and more connective tissue and have been associated with a higher risk of breast cancer.
"The change in guidelines by the USPSTF to endorse screening mammograms for average risk women 40 and over is warranted, incorporates more modern and 'real world' data into the science informing the guidelines and will hopefully prompt payers to provide better coverage for women seeking breast cancer screening," Dr. Laura Dominici, a breast cancer surgeon at
Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center, said in an emailed statement. She was not involved in the USPSTF draft recommendation.
"This is particularly important related to racial disparities in screening, as Black women are more likely to develop aggressive cancers at younger ages, contributing to worse outcomes," Dominici said. "I am glad to see inequities in screening being acknowledged, but more attention to this will be needed in future guidelines."
Still, the new draft recommendation will not change how Dr. Maxine Jochelson discusses breast cancer risks and the important of screening with her patients, she said.
"Unfortunately, the fact that they're still recommending every other year rather than yearly screening, and in particular in the younger population, is very disappointing," said Jochelson, chief of the breast imaging service at
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, who was not involved in the USPSTF draft recommendation.
"You are going to miss earlier cancers if you're waiting longer, and younger women and Black women often have more aggressive cancer," she said. "I'm going to still tell them to have yearly screening."
States with the highest cancer rates
States with the highest cancer rates
An estimated 38% of adults will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes, according to the National Cancer Institute, making cancer a top medical priority. The National Center for Health Statistics reports that cancer is the most-researched disease in the U.S.
The National Institutes of Health dedicated more than
$6 billion to cancer research in 2020, and the estimated funding spend for 2022 is expected to reach $12.7 billion. While this research has led to new treatments contributing to a consistent decrease in cancer mortality rates throughout the 21st century, about one-third of patients will not survive five years after their diagnosis. This threat is still a long way from being eradicated.
In 2019, 1,752,735 new cases of cancer were reported nationwide, and nearly 600,000 people died from a form of cancer. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., exceeded only by heart disease, according to the CDC. For every 100,000 Americans, 439 new cancer cases and 146 cancer deaths were reported in 2019. One of every four deaths in the U.S. is due to cancer.
It's difficult to generalize trends of how cancer spreads across different populations. The term "cancer" in fact refers to a collection of more than 100 related diseases, each of which involves a breakdown in normal body processes due to cells dividing uncontrollably and spreading into surrounding areas. Every one of these individual diseases has different potential causes, and scientists are still hard at work identifying links between possible carcinogens and actual disease rates. Still, we can see a clear variation between groups of people on a geographic level—particularly when comparing cancer rates across all 50 U.S. states. What factors might cause some states to have more people diagnosed with cancer each year than others? The question is still being investigated, but hospitals and other research centers in every state are working to find answers.
To examine this geographic distribution,
Stacker used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which carefully track the rates at which cancer affects the U.S. population. We ranked 49 states and the District of Columbia by their incidence rates of cancer in 2019, the most recent data available. (Data from 2019 was not available for Nevada.) The incidence rate refers to the number of people out of 100,000 who are diagnosed with cancer in a given year and is age-adjusted to the 2000 U.S. standard population. We've also included incidence rates for the three most prevalent types of cancer in the U.S.: lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer. Incidence rates for breast cancer and prostate cancer are only available for women and men, respectively, even though both of these conditions may impact all genders. This story also includes the top local charities that support cancer patients and medical research in these states, collected via Charity Navigator, for those states where information is available.
Read on to find out how your state fares.
You may also like: Best states for health care
Steve Sanchez Photos // Shutterstock
#50. Arizona
- Cancer rate: 359 new incidents per 100,000 people (19.1% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 372 per 100K men; 351 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 130 per 100K (12.5% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 39 per 100K (27.8% below U.S. average; #5 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 113 per 100K (13.9% below U.S. average; #1 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 69 per 100K (40.3% below U.S. average; #1 lowest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Archaeology Southwest (Charity Navigator score: 99.01, Goal: Exploring and protecting the places of our past)
Yuko Smith // Shutterstock
#49. New Mexico
- Cancer rate: 367 new incidents per 100,000 people (17.3% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 378 per 100K men; 361 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 132 per 100K (11.6% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 31 per 100K (42.9% below U.S. average; #2 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 124 per 100K (5.2% below U.S. average; #10 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 86 per 100K (25.1% below U.S. average; #2 lowest among all states)
100K
kojihirano // Shutterstock
#48. Colorado
- Cancer rate: 392 new incidents per 100,000 people (11.5% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 408 per 100K men; 384 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 126 per 100K (15.4% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 38 per 100K (30.6% below U.S. average; #4 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.01% below U.S. average; #24 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 94 per 100K (18% below U.S. average; #5 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: The Action Center (Charity Navigator score: 96.46, Goal:Community, Connection, Compassion)
Unsplash
#47. California
- Cancer rate: 397 new incidents per 100,000 people (10.4% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 421 per 100K men; 384 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 132 per 100K (11.4% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 37 per 100K (31.7% below U.S. average; #3 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 125 per 100K (4.9% below U.S. average; #11 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 98 per 100K (14.8% below U.S. average; #9 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area (Charity Navigator score: 99.49, Goal: Facing cancer together)
Justin Sullivan // Getty Images
#46. Virginia
- Cancer rate: 402 new incidents per 100,000 people (9.4% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 428 per 100K men; 385 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 145 per 100K (2.7% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 50 per 100K (7.2% below U.S. average; #15 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 128 per 100K (2.2% below U.S. average; #18 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 99 per 100K (14.1% below U.S. average; #10 lowest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: The Lamb Center (Charity Navigator score: 97.16, Goal: Serving the poor and homeless, transforming lives, and sharing God's love)
You may also like: What to know about the 5 kinds of fats
SAUL LOEB/AFP // Getty Images
#45. District of Columbia
- Cancer rate: 404 new incidents per 100,000 people (8.9781% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 440 per 100K men; 382 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 147 per 100K (1.1% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 44 per 100K (19.5% below U.S. average; #7 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 125 per 100K (4.4% below U.S. average; #12 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 132 per 100K (14.4% above U.S. average; #9 lowest among all states)
ERIC BARADAT/AFP // Getty Images
#44. Utah
- Cancer rate: 407 new incidents per 100,000 people (8.3% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 436 per 100K men; 386 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 118 per 100K (20.9% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 26 per 100K (51.3758426345453% below U.S. average; #1 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 119 per 100K (9.6% below U.S. average; #4 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 115 per 100K (0.3% above U.S. average; #23 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Crossroads Urban Center (Charity Navigator score: 98.65, Goal: Fighting Poverty and Building Community)
Jim David // Shutterstock
#43. Indiana
- Cancer rate: 410 new incidents per 100,000 people (7.5% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 438 per 100K men; 394 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 164 per 100K (9.9% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 61 per 100K (12.7196375290087% above U.S. average; #12 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 118 per 100K (9.8% below U.S. average; #3 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 92 per 100K (19.9% below U.S. average; #4 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Little Red Door Cancer Agency (Charity Navigator score: 96.58 , Goal: Making the most of life and the least of Cancer.)
Taylor_A_Stewart // Shutterstock
#42. Oregon
- Cancer rate: 411 new incidents per 100,000 people (7.2% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 427 per 100K men; 403 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 145 per 100K (2.4% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 47 per 100K (14.4% below U.S. average; #11 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 135 per 100K (2.7% above U.S. average; #15 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 97 per 100K (16.1% below U.S. average; #7 lowest among all states)
100K
Bob Pool // Shutterstock
#41. Texas
- Cancer rate: 412 new incidents per 100,000 people (7% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 451 per 100K men; 386 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 142 per 100K (4.6% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 45 per 100K (17.7% below U.S. average; #9 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 122 per 100K (6.6% below U.S. average; #7 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 105 per 100K (8.6% below U.S. average; #14 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: RAICES (Charity Navigator score: 95.04, Goal: Providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrants)
You may also like: 10 potential early signs of dementia
michelmond // Shutterstock
#40. Hawaii
- Cancer rate: 414 new incidents per 100,000 people (6.7% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 431 per 100K men; 406 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 127 per 100K (14.9% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 40 per 100K (25.6% below U.S. average; #6 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 141 per 100K (7.2% above U.S. average; #6 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 104 per 100K (9.4% below U.S. average; #13 lowest among all states)
100K
Unsplash
#39. Wyoming
- Cancer rate: 415 new incidents per 100,000 people (6.3% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 444 per 100K men; 392 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 138 per 100K (7.5% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 44 per 100K (19.5% below U.S. average; #7 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 115 per 100K (12.4% below U.S. average; #2 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 112 per 100K (2.5% below U.S. average; #22 lowest among all states)
Stephen Moehle // Shutterstock
#38. Alaska
- Cancer rate: 419 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.6% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 422 per 100K men; 423 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 148 per 100K (0.9% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 51 per 100K (5.3% below U.S. average; #17 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.1% above U.S. average; #21 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 98 per 100K (15% below U.S. average; #8 lowest among all states)
100K
attilio pregnolato // Shutterstock
#37. South Carolina
- Cancer rate: 419 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.4% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 460 per 100K men; 390 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 154 per 100K (3.1% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 57 per 100K (5% above U.S. average; #20 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 132 per 100K (0.7% above U.S. average; #20 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 109 per 100K (5.7% below U.S. average; #18 lowest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Center for Development Services (Charity Navigator score: 94.69, Goal: Our doors open many more.)
Lee O // Shutterstock
#36. Washington (tie)
- Cancer rate: 429 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.3% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 454 per 100K men; 414 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 144 per 100K (3.3% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 48 per 100K (12% below U.S. average; #12 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 133 per 100K (1.1% above U.S. average; #19 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 101 per 100K (12.6% below U.S. average; #12 lowest among all states)
You may also like: Best hospitals in every state
Donald Miralle // Getty Images for Rock'n'Roll Marathon
#35. South Dakota (tie)
- Cancer rate: 429 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.3% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 455 per 100K men; 410 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 153 per 100K (3% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 52 per 100K (5% below U.S. average; #19 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 127 per 100K (3.4% below U.S. average; #13 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 121 per 100K (5.6% above U.S. average; #18 highest among all states)
100K
welcomia // Shutterstock
#34. Michigan
- Cancer rate: 433 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.4% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 470 per 100K men; 407 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 157 per 100K (5.5% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 59 per 100K (7.7467123439054% above U.S. average; #17 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 124 per 100K (5.5% below U.S. average; #9 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 116 per 100K (1.2% above U.S. average; #22 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Resilience: Advocates for Ending Violence (Charity Navigator score: 95.19, Goal: Empowering survivors of domestic and sexual violence since 1977.)
Susan Montgomery // Shutterstock
#33. Massachusetts
- Cancer rate: 433 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.3% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 459 per 100K men; 419 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 140 per 100K (6.1% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 58 per 100K (5.90488820127453% above U.S. average; #19 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 138 per 100K (5% above U.S. average; #11 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 111 per 100K (3.9% below U.S. average; #20 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Crosstown Learning Center (Charity Navigator score: 90.41, Goal: Providing educational opportunities in a nurturing environment for children and their families to learn and grow together)
- Notable local charity: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Charity Navigator score: 93.91, Goal: Discover. Care. Believe.)
jo Crebbin // Shutterstock
#32. Florida
- Cancer rate: 434 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.1% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 460 per 100K men; 417 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 138 per 100K (7.1% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (2.94% below U.S. average; #21 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 123 per 100K (6.2% below U.S. average; #8 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 88 per 100K (23.3% below U.S. average; #3 lowest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Florida Breast Cancer Foundation (Charity Navigator score: 97.47, Goal: To end the suffering caused by breast cancer)
margaret.wiktor // Shutterstock
#31. North Dakota
- Cancer rate: 441 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.6% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 461 per 100K men; 430 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 140 per 100K (5.8% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (2.75% below U.S. average; #22 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 137 per 100K (4.6% above U.S. average; #12 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 124 per 100K (8% above U.S. average; #17 highest among all states)
You may also like: 25 virology terms to help you understand outbreaks, from the common cold to COVID-19
TobyG // Shutterstock
#30. Idaho
- Cancer rate: 441 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.5% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 479 per 100K men; 411 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 138 per 100K (7.1% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 44 per 100K (18.78% below U.S. average; #8 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 128 per 100K (2.5% below U.S. average; #17 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 125 per 100K (8.8% above U.S. average; #16 highest among all states)
100K
CSNafzger // Shutterstock
#29. Missouri
- Cancer rate: 443 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.2% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 463 per 100K men; 431 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 160 per 100K (7.2% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 66 per 100K (22.2971230706892% above U.S. average; #7 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 136 per 100K (4% above U.S. average; #13 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 95 per 100K (17.2% below U.S. average; #6 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Fight Colorectal Cancer (Charity Navigator score: 97.96, Goal: get behind a cure)
Jon Kraft // Shutterstock
#28. Minnesota
- Cancer rate: 443 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.2% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 471 per 100K men; 425 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 142 per 100K (4.4% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 50 per 100K (7.54% below U.S. average; #13 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 134 per 100K (2.2% above U.S. average; #16 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 108 per 100K (6% below U.S. average; #17 lowest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota (Charity Navigator score: 96.66, Goal: Taking action to make immigration systems work for all)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#27. Alabama
- Cancer rate: 443 new incidents per 100,000 people (0% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 498 per 100K men; 404 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 160 per 100K (7.6% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 60 per 100K (9.58853648653626% above U.S. average; #16 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 127 per 100K (3% below U.S. average; #16 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 118 per 100K (2.8% above U.S. average; #21 highest among all states)
travelevents // Shutterstock
#26. Tennessee
- Cancer rate: 447 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.7% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 500 per 100K men; 407 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 167 per 100K (12% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 68 per 100K (25.2440416988986% above U.S. average; #4 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 121 per 100K (7.6% below U.S. average; #6 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 115 per 100K (0.01% below U.S. average; #24 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Faith Family Medical Center (Charity Navigator score: 93.86, Goal: Affordable, quality healthcare for uninsured and underinsured working people and their families)
You may also like: From single cells to fully grown adults: human development in 20 steps
Jason Kempin // Getty Images
#25. Oklahoma
- Cancer rate: 447 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.7% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 491 per 100K men; 415 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 173 per 100K (15.9% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 65 per 100K (19.718569271006% above U.S. average; #8 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 120 per 100K (8.4% below U.S. average; #5 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 105 per 100K (8.5% below U.S. average; #15 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Crosstown Learning Center (Charity Navigator score: 90.41, Goal: Providing educational opportunities in a nurturing environment for children and their families to learn and grow together)
David Fossler // Shutterstock
#24. Montana
- Cancer rate: 450 new incidents per 100,000 people (1.4% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 488 per 100K men; 418 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 141 per 100K (5.2% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 46 per 100K (14.54% below U.S. average; #10 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 135 per 100K (3.1% above U.S. average; #14 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 133 per 100K (15.5% above U.S. average; #7 highest among all states)
Cameron Best // Shutterstock
#23. Vermont
- Cancer rate: 451 new incidents per 100,000 people (1.6% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 482 per 100K men; 430 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 151 per 100K (1.2% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (3.3% below U.S. average; #20 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 139 per 100K (6.2% above U.S. average; #8 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 109 per 100K (5.7% below U.S. average; #19 lowest among all states)
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#22. Kansas
- Cancer rate: 452 new incidents per 100,000 people (2% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 486 per 100K men; 429 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 154 per 100K (3.4% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (1.83% below U.S. average; #23 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 133 per 100K (1.4% above U.S. average; #18 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 115 per 100K (-0.26954177897575% below U.S. average; #25 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Capper Foundation (Charity Navigator score: 90.94, Goal: Building Abilities Together)
ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock
#21. Illinois (tie)
- Cancer rate: 454 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.3% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 486 per 100K men; 434 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 152 per 100K (2.00805856947224% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 57 per 100K (4.24724647290675% above U.S. average; #22 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 135 per 100K (2.7% above U.S. average; #15 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 114 per 100K (0.7% below U.S. average; #25 lowest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Pillars Community Health (Charity Navigator score: 93.84, Goal: Healing. Caring. Educating.)
You may also like: A timeline of COVID-19, from outbreak to 1 million dead Americans
Carlos Yudica // Shutterstock
#20. Maryland (tie)
- Cancer rate: 454 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.3% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 492 per 100K men; 428 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 144 per 100K (3.2% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 51 per 100K (6.62% below U.S. average; #16 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 139 per 100K (6.2% above U.S. average; #8 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 141 per 100K (22.9% above U.S. average; #3 highest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Operation Second Chance (Charity Navigator score: 100, Goal: Providing support for the soldiers at WRNMMC)
Eliyahu Yosef Parypa // Shutterstock
#19. Delaware
- Cancer rate: 456 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.8% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 499 per 100K men; 424 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 151 per 100K (1.4% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (2.94% below U.S. average; #21 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 147 per 100K (12.3% above U.S. average; #1 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 129 per 100K (12.4% above U.S. average; #13 lowest among all states)
Bruce Goerlitz Photo // Shutterstock
#18. Nebraska
- Cancer rate: 457 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.2% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 499 per 100K men; 428 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 148 per 100K (0.9% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 52 per 100K (5.15% below U.S. average; #18 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 130 per 100K (1.2% below U.S. average; #22 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 130 per 100K (13.2% above U.S. average; #11 lowest among all states)
LK Mason // Shutterstock
#17. Pennsylvania
- Cancer rate: 458 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.2% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 495 per 100K men; 434 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 153 per 100K (2.7% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 58 per 100K (6.45743544406379% above U.S. average; #18 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.4% below U.S. average; #23 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 113 per 100K (1.5% below U.S. average; #24 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Living Beyond Breast Cancer (Charity Navigator score: 94.9, Goal: Connecting people with trusted breast cancer information and a community of support.)
Gergely Zsolnai // Shutterstock
#16. Georgia
- Cancer rate: 459 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.5% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 520 per 100K men; 415 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 151 per 100K (1.6% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 56 per 100K (2.77378715880207% above U.S. average; #23 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 129 per 100K (1.6% below U.S. average; #21 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 139 per 100K (20.9% above U.S. average; #5 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary (Charity Navigator score: 98.56, Goal: Bringing children and animals together.)
You may also like: 25 virology terms to help you understand outbreaks, from the common cold to COVID-19
DeltaNewsHub // Flickr
#15. North Carolina
- Cancer rate: 461 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.9% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 512 per 100K men; 425 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 152 per 100K (1.9% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 61 per 100K (12.3512727004826% above U.S. average; #13 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 138 per 100K (5.3% above U.S. average; #9 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 130 per 100K (12.6% above U.S. average; #12 highest among all states)
- Notable local charity: InterAct (Charity Navigator score: 93.32, Goal: Safety, Support, Awareness.)
MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock
#14. Ohio
- Cancer rate: 468 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.6% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 508 per 100K men; 442 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 163 per 100K (9.3% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 64 per 100K (17.7% above U.S. average; #9 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.0625390869293199% above U.S. average; #22 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 119 per 100K (3.4% above U.S. average; #20 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Cleveland Sight Center (Charity Navigator score: 91.93, Goal: Empowering people with vision loss to realize their full potential)
aceshot1 // Shutterstock
#13. Connecticut
- Cancer rate: 468 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.6% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 513 per 100K men; 439 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 132 per 100K (11.5% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 55 per 100K (1.1% above U.S. average; #25 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 143 per 100K (8.7% above U.S. average; #4 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 132 per 100K (15.1% above U.S. average; #8 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Breast Cancer Alliance (Charity Navigator score: 92.26, Goal: Funding Early Stage, Novel Breast Cancer Research, Outreach and Education, Breast Surgery Fellowships)
Romiana Lee // Shutterstock
#12. Wisconsin
- Cancer rate: 469 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.7% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 512 per 100K men; 437 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 150 per 100K (0.6% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 57 per 100K (4.8% above U.S. average; #21 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 138 per 100K (5.2% above U.S. average; #10 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 126 per 100K (9.5% above U.S. average; #15 highest among all states)
Mark Baldwin // Shutterstock
#11. Mississippi
- Cancer rate: 470 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.9% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 543 per 100K men; 415 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 179 per 100K (20.1% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 68 per 100K (24.9% above U.S. average; #5 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 127 per 100K (3.4% below U.S. average; #14 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 141 per 100K (22.7% above U.S. average; #4 highest among all states)
100K
You may also like: States with the highest cancer rates
New Africa // Shutterstock
#10. Rhode Island
- Cancer rate: 474 new incidents per 100,000 people (6.9% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 519 per 100K men; 445 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 154 per 100K (3.1% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 63 per 100K (15.7% above U.S. average; #10 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 145 per 100K (10.4% above U.S. average; #2 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 131 per 100K (13.6% above U.S. average; #10 highest among all states)
DanOBPhotography // Shutterstock
#9. New Hampshire
- Cancer rate: 476 new incidents per 100,000 people (7.3% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 512 per 100K men; 451 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 147 per 100K (1% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 61 per 100K (11.6% above U.S. average; #15 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 140 per 100K (6.5% above U.S. average; #7 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 121 per 100K (4.9% above U.S. average; #19 highest among all states)
haveseen // Shutterstock
#8. Maine
- Cancer rate: 478 new incidents per 100,000 people (7.9% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 501 per 100K men; 464 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 164 per 100K (10% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 68 per 100K (24.5% above U.S. average; #6 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 134 per 100K (2% above U.S. average; #17 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 107 per 100K (7.1% below U.S. average; #16 lowest among all states)
Unsplash
#7. West Virginia
- Cancer rate: 481 new incidents per 100,000 people (8.4% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 509 per 100K men; 462 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 174 per 100K (16.6% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 73 per 100K (33.7% above U.S. average; #3 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 127 per 100K (3.1% below U.S. average; #15 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 100 per 100K (12.7% below U.S. average; #11 lowest among all states)
100K
Steve Heap // Shutterstock
#6. New Jersey
- Cancer rate: 484 new incidents per 100,000 people (9.1% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 533 per 100K men; 451 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 136 per 100K (8.4% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 50 per 100K (7.4% below U.S. average; #14 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 143 per 100K (8.8% above U.S. average; #3 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 146 per 100K (27.3% above U.S. average; #2 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: nourish.NJ (Charity Navigator score: 91.95, Goal: Feed Lives. Fuel Futures.)
You may also like: Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.—here's how it breaks down by state
Barbara Barbour // Shutterstock
#5. New York
- Cancer rate: 485 new incidents per 100,000 people (9.4% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 526 per 100K men; 459 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 133 per 100K (11% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 55 per 100K (1.5% above U.S. average; #24 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 141 per 100K (7.7% above U.S. average; #5 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 139 per 100K (20.4% above U.S. average; #6 highest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Hope & Heroes Children's Cancer Fund (Charity Navigator score: 94.64, Goal: Supporting the best care for children with cancer in our community.)
Steve Sanchez Photos // Shutterstock
#4. Arkansas
- Cancer rate: 488 new incidents per 100,000 people (10% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 547 per 100K men; 444 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 165 per 100K (10.9% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 73 per 100K (34.3% above U.S. average; #2 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 129 per 100K (1.8% below U.S. average; #20 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 113 per 100K (1.8% below U.S. average; #23 lowest among all states)
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force
#3. Louisiana
- Cancer rate: 490 new incidents per 100,000 people (10.5% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 564 per 100K men; 434 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 168 per 100K (12.5% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 62 per 100K (14.6% above U.S. average; #11 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 129 per 100K (1.9% below U.S. average; #19 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 147 per 100K (27.5% above U.S. average; #1 highest among all states)
100K
EdwinM // Shutterstock
#2. Iowa
- Cancer rate: 494 new incidents per 100,000 people (11.5% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 540 per 100K men; 463 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 151 per 100K (1.1% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 61 per 100K (12.17% above U.S. average; #14 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 138 per 100K (5.3% above U.S. average; #9 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 128 per 100K (11.468567950613% above U.S. average; #14 highest among all states)
100K
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock
#1. Kentucky
- Cancer rate: 505 new incidents per 100,000 people (13.9% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 548 per 100K men; 476 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 176 per 100K (18.3% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 83 per 100K (53.2% above U.S. average; #1 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.4% below U.S. average; #23 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 111 per 100K (3.5% below U.S. average; #21 lowest among all states)
100K
You may also like: States with the highest rates of depression
Kelly vanDellen // Shutterstock
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!