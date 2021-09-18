Women who took MAGA hat, tore up Trump sign get probation

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two Delaware women who confronted supporters of former President Donald Trump and took a “Make America Great Again” hat from them at the 2020 Democratic National Convention have been sentenced to probation.

In a video viewed millions of times on social media, Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy were seen ripping apart a Trump poster and taking a red MAGA hat from Trump supporters who were protesting Joe Biden's victory as the Democratic nominee for president.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that Winslow and Amy, both 21 at the time, were each sentenced Friday on misdemeanor charges of theft, child endangerment and hate crimes. Neither will serve time in jail.

Judge Francis Jones went along with prosecutors’ recommendation in sentencing the women to multiple counts of conditional probation. If they attend required anger management counseling and complete 40 hours of community service, the probation will be lifted, Jones said.

“We have all had moments of pettiness and immaturity,” said Thomas Foley, Winslow’s attorney.