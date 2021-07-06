Work review for ex-official connected to collapsed building

MIAMI (AP) — The vice mayor of a South Florida city said Tuesday that he wants a review of all the work done by a former municipal official who assured condo board members in a nearby city that their building was in “very good shape” three years before it collapsed.

Doral Vice Mayor Pete Cabrera said he plans to call a special council meeting to ask for a review of everything that has passed through the hands of Rosendo “Ross” Prieto while he worked for C.A.P. Government Inc., which provides building services for the city of Doral and other governments.

“My duty as an elected official is to protect the residents of Doral, and it would be irresponsible of me not to verify any project that has passed through the hands of this ex-employee in our city," Cabrera said in a news release. "We need to avoid any tragedy that could happen to our residents because of the irresponsibility of any official.”

Officials announced last week that Prieto was on a leave of absence from his temporary job with the contracting business. Doral is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Surfside, where the Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24.