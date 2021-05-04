 Skip to main content
Worker finds human foot on Southern California freeway
  • Updated
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a human foot was found Monday on a Southern California freeway.

The foot was discovered by a California Department of Transportation employee who was working on the center median of Interstate 210 in San Bernardino, California Highway Patrol Officer Ivan Sandoval said.

The foot was not in a sock or shoe, may have belonged to a woman and appeared to have been there for several days, he said.

No other human remains or clues were found after an extensive search of the area, the San Bernardino Sun reported. No patients missing a foot were reported at nearby hospitals, the newspaper said.

The body part was turned over to the San Bernardino County coroner’s office.

