 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy

  • 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff's deputy working an overnight shift to provide safety at a construction zone was struck and killed by a worker operating a front end loader, officials said.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hartwick had started his shift shortly before the incident happened late Thursday on Interstate 275, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a Friday morning news conference.

Victor Vazquez-Real, 35, fled the scene, but was arrested early Friday, Gualtieri said.

The sheriff said Hartwick had blocked the two inside southbound lanes of the interstate and was standing on the road's shoulder when he was struck by the front end loader traveling at about 20 mph (32 kph). Hartwick died instantly, Gualtieri said

The construction worker continued driving for about one mile (1.6 kilometers) before stopping in a parking lot, the sheriff said. He then told another construction worker that he had killed a deputy. That worker took Vasquez-Real's gear and hid it in a wooded area, the sheriff said.

People are also reading…

The sheriff said Vazquez-Real will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death. The other construction worker is being charged with accessory after the fact. It was not immediately known whether Vazquez-Real has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Hartwick had been with the agency for 19 years.

“Mike was a good guy, a good cop,” Gualtieri said. “He did his job.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days

Authorities say a 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days. Columbia police say Bessie Durham cleaned the Belk at Columbiana Centre for an outside company. Investigators say her body was found Monday after her family filed a missing person report. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom. Investigators say she was seen on camera going into the restroom Thursday morning and didn't come out. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office says there are no signs someone killed Durham or that she was using drugs. Police say the store was open regularly over those four days and they are investigating to see if anyone was negligent.

Watch Now: Related Video

How cyborg cockroaches could help save human lives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News