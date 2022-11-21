World Cup 2022: Countries to watch, beer sales and human rights | Hot off the Wire podcast

Welcome to a special World Cup edition of Hot Off The Wire. In this episode, Associated Press correspondent Ed Donahue moderates a conversation with Jon Gambrell, AP Gulf and Iran news director, and James Robson, AP global soccer correspondent.
The three discuss the last-minute decision to ban the sale of beer with alcohol at stadiums, concerns over human rights and the teams and players to watch as games get underway.
The episode was recorded just prior to the start of the tournament that kicked off Sunday with Ecuador's victory over host Qatar
The moment Qatar had been waiting nearly 12 years for arrived—and it didn’t go at all how the country and its national team had envisioned.
World Cup 2022: Moments from opening day
Fireworks explode over the Al Bayt Stadium before the start of the World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Alessandra Tarantino - staff, AP
Ecuador's players celebrate their 2-0 win after the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Natacha Pisarenko - staff, AP
Fans watch the group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Moises Castillo - staff, AP
Artists perform prior the start of the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Darko Bandic - staff, AP
Ecuador celebrates their opening goal by Enner Valencia during the World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Natacha Pisarenko - staff, AP
Qatar's Pedro Miguel, left, challenges for the ball with Ecuador's Pervis Estupinan during the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Darko Bandic - staff, AP
Ecuador's Enner Valencia heads the ball to score his side's second goal during the World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Thanassis Stavrakis - staff, AP
Ecuador's Enner Valencia, centre, is fouled by Qatar's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, left, during the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Hassan Ammar - staff, AP
Artists perform during the opening ceremony for the World Cup, prior to the group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Ariel Schalit - staff, AP
View of the fireworks at the Al Bayt Stadium during the opening ceremony before the World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Thanassis Stavrakis - staff, AP
FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke out against Western critics of Qatar's human rights record on the eve of the 2022 World Cup.
10 players to watch at the 2022 World Cup
Harry Kane, England
The captain of the Three Lions has averaged a goal per World Cup game. The Tottenham star needs just two international goals to match Wayne Rooney’s 53 goals as England’s all-time top scorer.
TNS
Robert Lewandowski, Poland
The 34-year-scoring machine has not slowed down. He has 18 goals in his first 19 games for Barcelona after leaving as the top scorer in Germany’s Bundesliga for the past seven seasons. He scored 41 goals in the 2020-21 season.
Joan Monfort
Lionel Messi, Argentina
The Paris Saint Germain legend has won seven Ballon d’Or awards as the world’s best player. He has broken seemingly every record in European soccer since arriving at Barcelona as a diminutive pre-teen. He is widely considered the greatest player of his generation due to his vision and jaw-dropping skill. The one thing he has never done is win a World Cup trophy. He is 35, says this is his last World Cup, so he and his teammates are highly motivated to check off the one empty box on his remarkable resume.
Kamran Jebreili
Kylian Mbappe, France
Who is “The Next Messi”? Mbappe could certainly end up in the running. The 23-year-old has scored 28 goals for France. He is known for his creativity, speed and ability to change pace. He has helped lead PSG to five French league championships and was a key in France’s 2018 World Cup championship run.
Antonio Calanni
Sadio Mane, Senegal
Scored 120 goals in six seasons at Liverpool before leaving for Bayern Munich over the summer. Mane, who is recovering from injury and may miss a few games, is one of the greatest African players of all time. He is known for his fancy dribbling and explosiveness.
Themba Hadebe
Virgil Van Dijk, Netherlands
Van Dijk, Liverpool’s 6-4 defensive anchor, is captain of the Dutch team and eager to help Netherlands make a run after it failed to qualify for the 2018 Russia World Cup. Holland has been runner-up three times but has never won. Van Dijk is considered among the best center backs in the world.
Peter Dejong
Pedri, Spain
At 19 years old, Pedri is among the many rising stars for Barcelona and the Spanish national team. The midfielder was named the Best Young Player of the Euro 2020 tournament and could have a breakthrough in Qatar.
Kiichiro Sato
Luka Modric, Croatia
Real Madrid playmaker Modric is the best-ever Croatian player and one of the best in the game today. At 37 his career is winding down, but he is still one of the most dangerous players as he can score and create magic for teammates.
Manu Fernandez
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
He is 37 and having issues with Manchester United, but there is no question Ronaldo remains one of the most lethal strikers in front of the goal. Ronaldo has scored 117 times for Portugal and loves the big stage, so look for him to try and make a statement in Qatar.
Matt Dunham
Neymar, Brazil
He has flair, finesse and speed. He has scored 75 goals for Brazil. He can play as a striker, a winger or a midfielder. He can score from all over the field, with either foot. He can knock it in with his head, too. There isn’t much Neymar can’t do. If Brazil wins a sixth World Cup title, you can bet Neymar will have been a big part of it.
Jeremias Gonzalez
COUNTDOWN TO THE 2022 WORLD CUP
— Where: Qatar
— When: Sunday-Dec. 18
— Who: 32 teams divided into eight groups. The USA is in Group B with Wales, England, and Iran
— Defending Champion: France (runner-up Croatia)
— TV: Fox, FS1, Telemundo
Nariman El-Mofty
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!