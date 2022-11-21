 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
World Cup 2022: Countries to watch, beer sales and human rights | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • Updated
Welcome to a special World Cup edition of Hot Off The Wire. In this episode, Associated Press correspondent Ed Donahue moderates a conversation with Jon Gambrell, AP Gulf and Iran news director, and James Robson, AP global soccer correspondent.

The three discuss the last-minute decision to ban the sale of beer with alcohol at stadiums, concerns over human rights and the teams and players to watch as games get underway. 

The episode was recorded just prior to the start of the tournament that kicked off Sunday with Ecuador's victory over host Qatar

—The Associated Press

The moment Qatar had been waiting nearly 12 years for arrived—and it didn’t go at all how the country and its national team had envisioned.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke out against Western critics of Qatar's human rights record on the eve of the 2022 World Cup.
