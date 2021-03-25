World markets mixed after tech sell-off on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed on Thursday and U.S. futures edged higher ahead of the release of the latest unemployment figures.

Paris and Frankfurt declined while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 1.1%. Chinese benchmarks stalled on concerns big companies like Alibaba and Tencent might lose their listings on U.S. exchanges.

Oil prices fell back after surging 6% on Wednesday on concerns over disruptions to shipping from a skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal.

Efforts continue to free the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe that ran aground Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula.

Germany's DAX lost 0.2% to 14,590.11 and the CAC 40 in Paris gave up 0.3% to 5,929.03. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.1% to 6,716.79. The futures for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials were up 0.3%.