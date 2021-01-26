World markets mixed on virus, vaccine, stimulus concerns

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares opened higher in Europe on Tuesday after a broad retreat in Asia driven by renewed worries that troubles with COVID vaccine rollouts and the spread of new variants of coronavirus might delay a recovery from the pandemic.

Germany's DAX surged 0.7% to 13,738.24 and the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.4% to 5,493.14. The FTSE 100 in Britain picked up 0.5% to 6,674.87. U.S. markets looked set for a downbeat start, with the future contract for the S&P 500 down 0.3% while that for the Dow industrials lost 0.2%.

Traders are keeping a wary eye on rising coronavirus infections in various countries and a bumpy rollout of vaccinations in the U.S. The spread of variants t hat are thought to be more easily transmissible and might be less effectively targeted by existing vaccines is adding to alarm.

Vaccine maker Moderna said Monday that it will study whether a booster shot would be needed to protect against variants of the coronavirus, “out of an abundance of caution."