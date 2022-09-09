World mourns Queen Elizabeth II; US to appeal special master ruling; Bills rout Rams in NFL opener

Today is Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Both U.S. coasts will be affected by separate tropical systems. One will break the western heat wave while the other creates dangerous rip currents. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

MORNING LISTEN

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Sept. 9 Shannon Eastin became the first woman to officiate an NFL regular-season game, serving as a line judge in the St. Louis Rams-Detroit Lions gam…

Today in sports history: Sept. 9 In 1968, Arthur Ashe wins the U.S. Open to become the first Black man to win a Grand Slam tournament. See more sports moments from this date.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...