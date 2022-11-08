World Series, football dominate week's TV ratings

AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most-watched programs in prime-time television for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, according to the Nielsen company.
1. NFL Football: Tennessee at Kansas City, NBC, 17.69 million.
2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 13.81 million.
3. World Series Game 5: Houston at Philadelphia, Fox, 12.77 million.
4. World Series Game 6: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 12.55 million.
5. World Series Game 4: Houston at Philadelphia, Fox, 11.81 million.
6. World Series Game 3: Houston at Philadelphia, Fox, 11.16 million.
7. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 10.678 million.
8. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.676 million.
9. NFL Football: Cincinnati at Cleveland, ESPN, 10.01 million.
10. College Football: Alabama at LSU, ESPN, 7.58 million.
11. “Football Night in America, Part 2,” NBC, 6.98 million.
12. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.89 million.
13. “FBI,” CBS, 6.88 million.
14. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.58 million.
15. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 6.56 million.
16. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.26 million.
17. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.15 million.
18. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.09 million.
19. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.81 million.
20. “Fire Country,” CBS, 5.53 million.
