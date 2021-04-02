World shares higher after S&P 500 tops 4,000 points

Onkyo has so far failed to raise enough funding to cover its debt and has forecast a net loss of 5.9 billion yen ($53.6 million) for the fiscal year that ended March 31.

On Thursday, a tech company rally pushed the S&P 500 up 1.2% to 4,019.87, its first close above the 4,000 mark. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5% to 33,153.21. The technology-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.8% to 13,480.11.

Smaller companies that stand to benefit from a quickly growing economy continued to notch solid gains. The Russell 2000 index picked up 1.5%, to 2,253.90.

Microsoft, Apple, Facebook and Google's parent company also were among the winners. Health care, household goods stocks and utilities were the only laggards.

Technology stocks benefited from another drop in bond yields, which have been the driving force for the market for several weeks. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.67% from 1.73% the day before. Higher bond yields make stocks seem more expensive by comparison, and tech stocks are among the most expensive after their significant rise last year.

The rally capped a holiday-shortened week for the stock market. U.S. stock exchanges were to be closed in observance of Good Friday, though bond trading was to be open for half a day, closing at noon Eastern time.