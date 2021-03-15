World shares mixed as China reports so-so economic data

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares rose in Europe after a mixed session in Asia on Monday as China reported a variety of data that painted a complicated picture of its recovery from the pandemic.

The passage of a $1.9 trillion aid package for the U.S. economy has added to investor confidence that the U.S. and global economy will likely experience a strong recovery from the pandemic in the second half of the year but also potentially increase the rate of inflation.

Germany's DAX climbed 0.3% to 14,546.95 and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.5% to 6,075.54. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 6,789.86. U.S. futures pointed to an upbeat start, with the contract for the S&P 500 up 0.3% and that for the Dow industrials 0.4% higher.

Markets got a mixed message from the data out of China, which has led the global recovery, reopening earlier than other countries from coronavirus shut-downs that emerged in the central city of Wuhan in early 2020.

Retail sales jumped nearly 36% year-on-year in January-February from a year earlier. But the surge was mostly driven by strong demand for cars, catering and jewelry, suggesting Chinese consumers were splashing out during the Lunar New Year, ING economists said in a report.