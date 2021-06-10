World shares mixed as investors await US price data, G7

The G-7 leaders are meeting for three days at a British seaside resort. It's the first such gathering since before the pandemic.

Relations with China are another key concern, as Beijing and Washington remain at odds over trade and technology policies heading into the fourth year of a tariff war.

The Labor Department’s release of the consumer price index comes shortly before a meeting next week of the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee, which sets policy on interest rates and other measures.

Investors are focusing on how U.S. inflation data might impact ultra-low interest rates and other market-supporting policies. Recent price increases have raised worries that price hikes might not be temporary and might prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

But so far officials have said inflation is likely elevated because prices plunged during the downturn due to the pandemic early last year. They expect that “base effect" to ease in coming months.