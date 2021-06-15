World shares mostly higher after S&P hits new record close

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 1% to 29,441.30 and the Kospi in Seoul gained 0.2% to 3,258.63. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 0.7% to 28,638.53 while the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.9% to 3,556.56. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.9% to 7,359.50.

Aside from geopolitical concerns, investors in Hong Kong and Shanghai were keeping an eye on developments following reports of a possible leak at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong province, near Hong Kong.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said data from the Hong Kong Observatory and other departments showed that as of Monday night the radiation levels in the city were normal after the French joint operator of the plant said it was dealing with a “performance issue,” but the plant was operating within safety parameters.

On Monday, the S&P 500 logged its third straight all-time high, gaining 0.2% to 4,255.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 0.2%, to 34,393.75. The Nasdaq rose 0.7% to 14,174.14.

Small-company stocks fell. The Russell 2000 index lost 0.4%, to 2,326.15.

A burst of buying in the final 10 minutes of trading sent the benchmark index after another bout of choppy trading.